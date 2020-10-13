Novellus Therapeutics Exclusively Licenses Induced Mesenchymal Stem Cells (iMSCs) to NoveCite for COVID-19 Related Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and Other Acute Respiratory Conditions

Novellus Therapeutics Exclusively Licenses Induced Mesenchymal Stem Cells (iMSCs) to NoveCite Tweet this

Created using a patented non-immunogenic mRNA cell reprogramming process

Derived from a single donor and produced from a clonal, perpetual master cell bank

Streamlined manufacturing process enables near-unlimited supply

Superior immunomodulatory protein secretion compared to donor-derived MSCs

"Novellus's iMSCs have the potential to be a breakthrough in the field of cellular therapy for acute respiratory conditions because of their high potency as demonstrated in our pre-clinical studies, as well as our ability to cost-effectively provide high doses and repeat doses." said Myron Holubiak, CEO of Citius.

"We are excited to be developing iMSCs because of their promise to save lives and reduce long term sequelae in patients with devastating respiratory diseases such as ARDS caused by COVID-19," said Matt Angel, Chief Science Officer of Novellus. He continued, "Our iMSCs have multimodal immunomodulatory mechanisms of action that make them promising for treatment of acute respiratory diseases."

About Novellus Therapeutics Limited

Novellus is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company developing engineered cellular medicines using its patented non-immunogenic mRNA, high-specificity gene editing, mutation-free & footprint-free cell reprogramming and serum-insensitive mRNA lipid delivery technologies. Novellus is privately held and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, please visit www.novellustx.com.

About NoveCite, Inc.

NoveCite, Inc. is a newly formed subsidiary of Citius Pharmaceuticals, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Novellus Therapeutics