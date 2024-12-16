Novem and UltraSense Systems Partner to Transform Premium Decorative Trim Materials into SmartSurfaces

Pioneering technology enables touch interaction for fine materials, including wood, stone, and metals, with lighting and tactile feedback

SAN JOSE, Calif. and VORBACH, Germany, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novem Car Interior Design, a global leader in high-quality trim and decorative elements for automotive manufacturers, joins forces with UltraSense Systems, a Silicon Valley-based pioneer in SmartSurface human-machine interface (HMI) system solutions. The collaboration aims to integrate UltraSense's innovative InPlane Sensing technology with Novem's premium surface materials, turning traditional automotive interiors into interactive, touch-sensitive SmartSurfaces.

This integrated solution will enable automotive manufacturers to incorporate multi-modal touch, lighting, and haptic feedback into a variety of materials, including wood, stone, recycled paper, carbon fiber, and metals. Through the sensing technology, some of these materials can become "secret until needed" surfaces where button icons and remain hidden until a user's hand approaches. Upon touch, users will experience sharp tactile feedback, enhancing the in-car user experience and promoting a seamless, high-end aesthetic.

As the automotive industry continues its shift from mechanical buttons to digital, solid-state interfaces, the collaboration between Novem and UltraSense will play a key role in this transformation. InPlane Sensing technology offers several benefits for automotive design, including reduced thickness, size, and weight, enabling the creation of sleek, modern designs

Markus Wittmann, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Novem stands for high-end products with innovative technologies. InPlane Sensing technology is an important tool for integrating touch, lighting, and haptic functions into a variety of materials, including wood, fabrics, premium synthetics and now also metals."

Daniel Goehl, Chief Business Officer at UltraSense, added: "We are extremely excited to partner with Novem, a global leader in high-quality materials. With this technical answer, car manufacturers can access a solution that combines functionality and modern aesthetics. We also provide suppliers with the innovative HMI electronics solutions they need."

UltraSense will showcase its innovative SmartSurface solutions at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 7–10, 2025. Demonstrators will feature several of Novem's premium surface materials integrated with UltraSense's InPlane Sensing touch electronics. Attendees can visit the UltraSense Systems booth (#3266) in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center to experience the future of automotive interfaces.

About Novem Car Interior Design

Novem Car Interior Design is a global leader in developing and manufacturing premium interior trim and decorative elements for the automotive industry. With a focus on high-quality materials such as wood, leather, and synthetic surfaces, Novem partners with leading automotive manufacturers to enhance vehicle interiors with innovative designs that meet the highest standards of luxury and craftsmanship. Founded in Vorbach, Germany, back in 1947, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 4,900 people at 12 locations and achieved a revenue of more than €635 million in FY 2023/24. For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

About UltraSense Systems

UltraSense Systems, based in Silicon Valley, is at the forefront of revolutionizing human-machine interfaces (HMI) with its SmartSurface technology. UltraSense's InPlane Sensing platform integrates touch, lighting, and haptic feedback seamlessly into everyday surfaces, enabling intuitive, responsive, and elegant user experiences in automotive, consumer electronics, and other industries. The company's mission is to deliver the next generation of smart, touch-sensitive surfaces that are both functional and aesthetically superior. For more information, please visit www.ultrasensesys.com.

Media Contacts:

Heidi Stopfer-Wilterius Daniel Goehl Novem Group GmbH Chief Business Officer Industriestrasse 45 95519 UltraSense Systems Inc. Vorbach Germany 1735 Technology Drive, Suite 790 Phone: +49 9205 18 1111 San Jose, California 95110 [email protected] [email protected]

