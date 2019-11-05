November 7 Breakfast Of Corporate Champions To Honor 323 Companies Exceeding 30 Percent Women On Boards

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Forum of New York will host the Breakfast of Corporate Champions on November 7 at Cipriani 42nd Street honoring 323 S&P500/Fortune1000 companies with 30% or greater female representation on corporate boards.

This event brings together 600+ change-makers including 75 CEOs and 100+ Board Directors to support the goal of boardroom gender parity by 2025. Honorary Co-Chairs are Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., President & CEO, TIAA, and Maggie Wilderotter, former Executive Chair and CEO, Frontier Communications. They join Linda Willett, Women's Forum of New York President, Janice Ellig, Ellig Group CEO & Chair/Founder of the Breakfast, and an impressive line-up of speakers:

Michele Buck , President & CEO, The Hershey Company

, President & CEO, The Hershey Company Michael Corbat , CEO, Citigroup

, CEO, Citigroup Hubert Joly , Chairman & CEO, Best Buy Co. Inc.

, Chairman & CEO, Best Buy Co. Inc. Margaret Keane , President & CEO, Synchrony Financial

, President & CEO, Synchrony Financial Larry Merlo , President & CEO, CVS Health

, President & CEO, CVS Health Patricia F. Russo , Non-Executive Chairman, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

, Non-Executive Chairman, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Meg Whitman , former CEO, Hewlett Packard and Hewlett Packard Enterprise

, former CEO, Hewlett Packard and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Brian Moynihan , Chairman & CEO, Bank of America

, Chairman & CEO, Bank of America Eileen McDonnell , Chairman & CEO, Penn Mutual

, Chairman & CEO, Penn Mutual Christian Ulbrich , Global President and CEO, JLL

, Global President and CEO, JLL Peter T. Grauer , Chairman, Bloomberg LP ; Founding Chair, U.S. 30% Club

, Chairman, ; Founding Chair, U.S. 30% Club Ilene Gordon , Retired Chairman, President & CEO, Ingredion Inc.

, Retired Chairman, President & CEO, Ingredion Inc. Ronald P. O'Hanley , President & CEO, State Street Corporation

Awards will be presented to 323 corporations which have achieved 30, 40, 50 and 60 percent female board representation. Susan Story, President & CEO, American Water Works, Inc., will receive the Muriel F. Siebert Leadership Award for achieving parity and inspiring others.

LIVESTREAM: https://livestream.com/theconferenceboard/events/8869686

LIST OF 323 HONORED COMPANIES: https://womensforumny.org/about/2019-breakfast-of-corporate-champions-honored-companies/

About the Women's Forum of New York

The Women's Forum of New York is the city's premier organization of women leaders. The invitation-only membership of more than 500 women represents the highest levels of achievement across all professional sectors from finance to fine arts. The organization is dedicated to the advancement of women's leadership through programs which enrich members' lives both personally and professionally, through The Education Fund, which enables talented women whose potential has been disrupted by extreme adversity to resume education, and Corporate Board Initiative. Founded in 1974, the Women's Forum of New York is the flagship of the International Women's Forum, a global organization of over 6,500 outstanding women leaders in over 74 Forums around the world.

