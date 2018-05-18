November Ballot Measure That Provides Property Tax Fairness for California Seniors, Disabled, and Victims of Natural Disasters is Eligible for November Ballot

"REALTORS® and California voters believe that homeowners who are seniors, disabled, victims of disasters, and homeowners living on contaminated property deserve the opportunity to move to safer, more practical homes without being penalized," said Steve White, President of the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.), the initiative's sponsor.

White noted that the Property Tax Fairness Initiative simplifies what today is a patchwork of inconsistent county property tax laws. Passage would help homeowners, age 55 and older, to limit the property tax increases they would face when moving to a new home, while granting the same protections to disabled homeowners, people whose homes have been destroyed by a natural disaster, and those who discover their home is located on contaminated property. The initiative allows people to move across the state while including safeguards to ensure that people continue to pay their fair share of property taxes. Furthermore, economic studies have shown the initiative can increase property transactions and increase economic activity.

"Our goal to provide property tax fairness is within sight, and REALTORS® look forward to building a diverse statewide coalition of voters across California, including senior groups, advocates for people with disabilities and people who have faced property tax spikes after losing their homes to natural disasters or whose homes are found to be on contaminated property. We have the resources and grass roots strength to eliminate the property tax moving penalty, strengthen neighborhoods, and improve housing opportunities for all Californians," White concluded.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 190,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

Paid for by Homeownership for Families and Tax Savings for Seniors, Sponsored by the California Association of REALTORS®. Committee major funding from: California Association of REALTORS® Issues Mobilization PAC National Association of REALTORS® Funding details at http://www.fppc.ca.gov.

