November Becomes MANVEMBER as Women in Sales Respond to "the 16% Gap"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Saleswomen (SOS), a confidence-building non-profit organization of collaborative professional women and advocates, is dedicating November to honest, respectful, and interactive discussions of the differences in perception between women and men in sales careers.

A recent survey of women and men in sales revealed that significant gaps exist between how men see women in sales and how women see themselves. For example, 67 percent of women believe their knowledge is underestimated, but only 51 percent of men perceive this issue.

On Tuesday, November 17th from 11am to 12pm PST, a curated ZOOM Man Panel "Manel" will be assembling to face questions and participate in an open discussion. They are:

Antoine Harden , Head of Public Sector Healthcare/Lifesciences Sales at Google Cloud

, Head of Public Sector Healthcare/Lifesciences Sales at Google Cloud Brian Rueger , Director of Sales, Cisco

, Director of Sales, Cisco Kyle Eggerding , Senior Manager, Merchandising Insights, Alberstons

, Senior Manager, Merchandising Insights, Alberstons Mike Ganino , Producer, Storyteller, Mike Ganino

"These are 'warm seats' rather than 'hot seats,'" says Cindy Lien Truong, CEO of SOS. "All too often, men are afraid to participate in these discussions for fear of being 'attacked and accused' by women counterparts. We believe change will come from open discussion and working together to close the perception gap."

Adds Rueger, "A diverse team is critical to a winning culture. Here's a true story from the trenches. As the diversity of our team grew, so did revenue growth year over year. The conversations and point of view changed, and as a result, we became better."

Other Manvember events include SOS Connect on Tuesday, November 10th from 6 to 7pm PST. Kurtis Williams , Session Sync CEO, and Cindy Truong , SOS CEO, will discuss differences in communication between men and women in the same role. Connect events are informal, fun, and highly-interactive ZOOM calls.

On Thursday, November 5th from 11am to noon PST, SOS members are invited to a targeted sales training.

Throughout November, members/attendees will be encouraged to donate to Movember , a men's health non-profit.

About the Society of Saleswomen

Society of Saleswomen is a 501(c)(3) that connects, empowers, supports, and unites women. The organization provides tools, resources, support, and encouragement through in-person events, small dinner groups, digital access, and forums. All female or female-supportive/hiring members are welcome.

Contact: Nancy A Shenker, [email protected], 914.673.2800

SOURCE Society of Saleswomen

Related Links

https://www.societyofsaleswomen.org

