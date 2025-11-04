NOVEMBER IS NATIONAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP MONTH: A TIME TO CELEBRATE INNOVATORS AND RISK-TAKERS

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Started by President Barack Obama in 2011, National Entrepreneurship Month was established to recognize the innovators and risk-takers who drive job creation, technology, and economic growth. It's intended to inspire action and encourage people to start businesses.

Small businesses are the foundation of the American economy. In fact, 99.9% of businesses in the United States are small and create 64% of all new jobs. According to Steven M. Stroum, author of "Success and Self-Discovery: an Entrepreneur's Memoir of Growth and Transformation," entrepreneurs are the real American heroes. He makes the point in the final chapter of his book that three entrepreneurs in particular changed the way our world communicates, plays, works, and purchases goods and services. Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos, the founders of Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon, who all started their small businesses from a garage, now employ millions of people and have provided platforms that have allowed millions more to run businesses and create wealth.

Celebrating National Entrepreneurship Month this year is especially important because entrepreneurs exemplify the American Dream: the belief that every person has the freedom and opportunity to achieve a better life through hard work and determination, leading to prosperity and success.

If you're thinking about starting a business, "Success and Self-Discovery" is a must read. According to Writer's Digest, "This book places itself well in a specific niche for those of the entrepreneurial spirit and mindset. The lessons Stroum shares from his life and his business processes will be relatable and valuable to folks with a similar mind frame and who are looking to create their own opportunities. He tells these experiences well and thoroughly. I found this book to feel instructive while remaining open and honest about what life actually looks like for someone, like him, who has chosen not to follow the more conventional path for themselves and to instead make their own work and their own way in life. That will connect well with readers. Folks in business book clubs or on their own entrepreneurial adventures would enjoy this read and benefit from Stroum's experiences. This book is exemplary in its voice and writing style. It has a unique voice, and the writing style is consistent throughout. The style and tone are also consistent with or will appeal to readers of the intended genre."

About the Author:

Steven M. Stroum is president of Venmark International, a small business advocate, and a former Small Business Adviser to the Governor of Massachusetts and member of The Norbert Weiner Forum at Tufts University to study the impact of technology on society. He is a Northeastern University graduate, a disabled U.S. Air Force veteran, and resides with his wife of 55 years in Framingham, MA.

