November Residential Closed Median Sale Price in New York Declines 1.70% in Month-over-Month Comparison

OneKey® MLS, reporting detailed, month-over-month statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions in the regional MLS coverage area, reported a 1.70% decrease in the closed median sale price between October and November 2022.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneKey® MLS is the one source real estate marketplace for monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. For November 2022, OneKey MLS reported a regional closed median sale price of $575,000, representing a 1.70% decrease as compared to the reported $585,000 in October 2022. Between October and November 2022, closed regional sales transactions, including residential, condo, and co-op sales, decreased to 4,551 from 4,859, representing a -6.30% month-over-month change.

Table showing NY Regional Residential Closed Median Sale Price by County in Month-Over-Month Comparison for November 2022 as reported on OneKey® MLS

OneKey® MLS, the largest MLS in New York, aggregates the real estate transactional data from nine counties making up the regional MLS coverage area, and reports individually on each county represented. The infographic demonstrates month-over-month closed median home price comparisons for the region.

Six of nine counties reported a decreased closed median sale price in a month-over-month comparison, while two counties reported an increased median price, and one reported no change. Putnam (-11.10%), Bronx (-6.80%), Sullivan (-2.00%), Suffolk (-0.90%), Westchester (-0.50%), and Queens (-0.40%) Counties reported month-over-month decreases in closed median sale price. Rockland (+3.30%) and Nassau (+1.90%) Counties reported month-over-month increases in closed median sale price, while Orange County (0.00%) reported no change.

Richard Haggerty, Presumptive CEO OneKey MLS, said, "I believe that we are seeing a return to seasonality in the marketplace. The post-pandemic recovery that occurred in the second half of 2020 and reached a frenzied pitch in 2021 was not sustainable at that pace. Buyers and sellers appear to be taking a pause as we reach the end of 2022."

For further detailed statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions, please visit https://www.onekeymls.com/market-statistics

OneKey MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 50,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,500 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.

