November Sustainability Portfolio: Latest Issue Features Global Leaders and Breakthrough Climate Insights

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik has released the latest editions in its Sustainability portfolio, marking the completion of the November 2025 series . The 60th issue of Sustainability Magazine highlights global leaders, emerging technologies, and the strategies shaping the future of climate action.

The new edition examines sustainability's influence on profitability, the US$500bn Scope 3 emissions risk, and the brands advancing the circular economy. Featured companies include Volkswagen Group, EcoVadis, BCG, Kyndryl, ABB, Cortland, and Smurfit WestRock.

Sustainability Powering Profit – Volkswagen Group CSO Dirk Voeste on harnessing sustainability to boost the bottom line (p. 20)

Kyndryl SVPs on seeing AI and sustainability as allies (p. 66)

SVPs on seeing AI and sustainability as allies (p. 66) ABB Energy Industries – Why nuclear power is a net zero secret weapon (p. 80)

– Why nuclear power is a net zero secret weapon (p. 80) Ecovadis & BCG – The US$500bn Scope 3 Emissions Risk (p. 52)

How Smurfit Westrock's merger has enhanced sustainability (p. 104)

merger has enhanced sustainability (p. 104) CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield & Johnson Controls – Technology and energy decarbonising the built environment (p. 118)

"Sustainability at Volkswagen has to make business sense – it's not philanthropic" – Dirk Voeste, CSO at Volkswagen Group in Sustainability Magazine, Issue 60.

"Collaboration is paramount. No single company or country can drive the energy transition alone" – Per Erik Holsten, President of ABB Energy Industries at ABB in Sustainability Magazine, Issue 60 .

Each edition offers thought leadership, market insights, and storytelling for senior executives across sustainability and energy. The magazines connect enterprise leaders worldwide, showcasing best practices, innovation, and strategies shaping the future.

The Sustainability portfolio includes Sustainability Magazine and Energy Digital. The portfolio covers sustainable finance, decarbonisation, net zero, green energy, climate tech, and ESG reporting. Together, these titles reach a global audience of sustainability decision-makers and innovators driving digital transformation across industries.

BizClik is preparing for its annual global summits dedicated to driving sustainability. First up for 2026 is Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit – a two-day conference and expo for senior executives shaping the future of decarbonisation.

Bringing together over 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees, the event will spotlight the critical intersection between sustainability and supply chains, bringing together procurement, supply chain, and sustainability professionals to accelerate collective impact.

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

