November's National Adoption Weekend Brings 9 Millionth Adoption Milestone in Reach for PetSmart Charities®

While these National Adoption Weekend events happen four times a year in nearly all 1,650 PetSmart stores across North America, PetSmart Charities is especially excited to hit the mark of helping more than 9 million pets find forever homes during this event. This year alone, the organization has aided in over 465,000 adoptions.

"What we've been able to accomplish wouldn't be possible without our great partner organizations, PetSmart store teams and the kindness of pet adopters across North America," said Deborah Turcott, acting president of PetSmart Charities. "We are so close to helping 9 million pets find their forever families, and we'll get there with the help of those looking to give back this holiday season by opening their hearts and homes to a pet in need."

Each National Adoption Weekend, PetSmart Charities invites thousands of local humane societies, SPCAs and pet rescue organizations to bring adoptable pets, like those displaced during Hurricane Dorian, into PetSmart stores across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico so that they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

"Funding Hurricane Dorian relief and recovery efforts has shown us the many needs of affected pets, and we're eager to help pets rescued from the wide-spread devastation leave shelters for the embrace of a loving family. Hundreds of these deserving cats and dogs will be available for adoption at PetSmart Charities adoption centers in PetSmart stores around the country," said Turcott.

Not Ready to Adopt?

Even those who aren't ready to adopt a pet this November can still help reach the 9 million milestone and give a pet a home for the holidays, by taking a photo of an adoptable pet at a local PetSmart store and posting it on social media, using the hashtag #PicMe.

PetSmart Charities' National Adoption Weekend Details:

November 8-10, thousands of animal welfare organizations will bring a host of adoptable shelter pets, including dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, and various small pets, into nearly every PetSmart store across North America.

Dates: Nov. 8 – 10, 2019



Times: Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. (local time)

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (local time)



Locations: Nearly every one of the 1,600+ PetSmart stores across North America

Visit www.petsmart.com to find a store near you.

