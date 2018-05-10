Novetta Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency

Achieving the AWS ML Competency differentiates Novetta as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member whose solutions help organizations solve their data challenges, enable machine learning and data science workflows or offer SaaS/API based capabilities that enhance end applications with machine intelligence. Achieving the AWS ML Competency demonstrates to our customers that Novetta has validated ML experience on AWS. Novetta is among the first AWS ML Competency Consulting Partners in the national security space who have achieved this prestigious recognition.

"Novetta is thrilled to have achieved AWS ML Competency status and to be recognized for the work we're doing in ML," said Tiffanny Gates, Novetta President & CEO. "This recognition is a demonstration of our commitment to bringing cutting-edge technologies to our national security customers."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Novetta is a full-service provider of advanced analytic and machine learning solutions on AWS. Our capabilities include entity resolution, natural language processing (NLP), predictive modeling, image analysis, and sensor analytics. Novetta data scientists and developers use ML to address a wide range of data-intensive challenges such as:

Using neural networks to automate classification of human and bot-based web traffic

Labeling sentiment and topic for open-source articles

Fusing face recognition match scores to create a unified confidence score

Identifying high-risk areas and times through Geospatial predictive modeling

About Novetta

Headquartered in McLean, VA with over 700 employees across the US, Novetta has over two decades of experience solving problems of national significance through advanced analytics for government and commercial enterprises worldwide. Grounded in its work for national security customers, Novetta has pioneered disruptive technologies in four key areas of advanced analytics: data, cyber, open source/media, and multi-int fusion. Novetta enables customers to find clarity from the complexity of big data at the scale and speed needed to drive enterprise and mission success. Visit www.novetta.com for more information.

