Novetta Appoints Key Executives Focused on Customer Mission Success

"Kevin's dedication to customer missions is proven by the growth we've seen in IX," said Tiffanny Gates, Novetta President and CEO. "He is at the forefront of integrating new technologies into solutions, has been instrumental in recent contract wins, and drove the expansion to open Novetta's new offices in San Antonio, TX."

Michael Thieme has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Michael will oversee Novetta product development, lead R&D, and foster Novetta's innovative, mission-driven technical culture.

"Aligning Novetta's significant technology investments under Michael's leadership will further strengthen our Product portfolio and drive innovative solution development," said Gates. "Michael's passion for bringing new capabilities to customers is a perfect fit for our diverse missions."

"We expect great things from this move," said Tom Rabaut, Novetta Board Chairman. "Novetta's growth will be further accelerated with a respected, accomplished technologist driving unique solutions for our customers. We were pleased to support Tiffanny's decision to elevate Michael to CTO."

Novetta is an industry-leading performer, generating nearly 20% organic growth, a total contract backlog of $1B and an $11B qualified pipeline.

Novetta delivers scalable advanced analytic and technical solutions to address challenges of national and global significance. Focused on mission success, Novetta pioneers disruptive technologies in machine learning, data analytics, full-spectrum cyber, cloud engineering, open source analytics, and multi-INT fusion for Defense, Intelligence Community, and Federal Law Enforcement customers. Novetta is headquartered in McLean, VA with over 1300 employees across the U.S. Visit novetta.com for more information.

