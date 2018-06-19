Novetta Entity Analytics Now Available on AWS Marketplace

"Novetta Entity Analytics delivers one of the industry's most proven, scalable entity resolution capabilities," said Chris Hagner, Novetta Senior Vice President, Products and Technology. "We are excited at the opportunity to deliver Novetta Entity Analytics to enterprises through the AWS Marketplace, building on the ease of use, affordability, and flexibility of AWS."

Novetta Entity Analytics is a multi-source data integration and entity resolution solution, enabling data analysts to digest large volumes of disparate data. Novetta Entity Analytics creates integrated 360-degree views of people, locations, and organizations, leading to powerful analytics across a wide range of use cases:

National security: bad actor threat assessments, targeting, vetting

Health care: optimized patient care delivery, opioid response, entitlements fraud and abuse

State and local elections: voter registration fraud and deconfliction

Any organization that has accessed AWS Marketplace can now benefit from the speed, scalability, and clarity that Novetta Entity Analytics brings to large-scale data challenges.

To learn more about getting started, visit the AWS Marketplace or stop by Booth #134 at AWS Public Sector Summit, June 20-21 in Washington, D.C.

About Novetta

Headquartered in McLean, VA with over 700 employees across the US, Novetta has over two decades of experience solving problems of national significance through advanced analytics for government and commercial enterprises worldwide. Grounded in its work for national security clients, Novetta has pioneered disruptive technologies in four key areas of advanced analytics: data, cyber, open source/media and multi-int fusion. Novetta enables customers to find clarity from the complexity of 'big data' at the scale and speed needed to drive enterprise and mission success. Visit www.novetta.com for more information.

