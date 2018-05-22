"We are committed to identifying, training, and staffing the best and brightest candidates," says Dr. Kelly Faddis, Director at Novetta. "Their academic coursework and familiarity with emerging technologies will expand the range of cutting-edge solutions that we can deliver to customers."

Selected interns will gain applied experience in neural machine translation, cloud-based video and image processing, and intelligent device integration technologies.

"I2C interns will contribute directly to solving customer challenges, working with our active code base to deliver solutions," says Brian Young, Senior Software Developer and Team Lead at Novetta. "Because bi-directional mentoring is a cornerstone of this program, they will have continuous engagement with our software developers and engineers."

College students interested in applying for future internship opportunities can send resumes to hr@novetta.com.

About Novetta

Headquartered in McLean, VA with over 700 employees across the US, Novetta has over two decades of experience solving problems of national significance through advanced analytics for government and commercial enterprises worldwide. Grounded in its work for national security clients, Novetta has pioneered disruptive technologies in four key areas of advanced analytics: data, cyber, open source/media and multi-int fusion. Novetta enables customers to find clarity from the complexity of 'big data' at the scale and speed needed to drive enterprise and mission success. Visit www.novetta.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novetta-launches-intern-innovation-and-collaboration-i2c-program-300652556.html

SOURCE Novetta

Related Links

http://www.novetta.com

