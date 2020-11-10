Novetta Receives Third Consecutive Hire Vets Award

NovettaVETS, one of several veteran-focused Novetta programs, supports veteran staff as they transition from the military to the civilian workplace. The program provides mentorship and leadership coaching via dedicated human resources personnel, raises internal awareness of veteran concerns, and raises funds to support veteran charities. The annual NovettaVETS Summit, where they recognize and thank veteran employees and raise funds to support veteran charities, was canceled due to the pandemic. However, Novetta still raised over $7,000 for the Fisher House Foundation via a company-wide, virtual trivia challenge.

Novetta participates in the DoD SkillBridge Program and partners with MSSA for Veterans and Hiring our Heroes to further engage and support military personnel seeking opportunities in our industry. To learn more about these programs, visit Novetta's Military Talent page.

For more information about the HIRE Vets Medallion Program, visit hirevets.gov . The complete list of award recipients can be found at hirevets.gov/awardees .

About Novetta

Novetta delivers scalable advanced analytic and technical solutions to address challenges of national and global significance. Focused on mission success, Novetta pioneers disruptive technologies in machine learning, data analytics, full-spectrum cyber, open source analytics, cloud engineering, DevSecOps, and multi-INT analytics for Defense, Intelligence Community, and Federal Law Enforcement customers. Novetta is headquartered in McLean, VA with over 1,300 employees across the U.S.

