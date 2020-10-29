Novex Biotech Announces Champion Golfer Greg Norman as New Brand Ambassador

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sports nutrition brand Novex Biotech alongside Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand owner, marketing and entertainment company, today announced World Golf Hall of Fame member, Greg Norman, as its new Brand Ambassador representing Novex's full product assortment. Norman will be featured in Novex's marketing as a premier example of health, wellness, and longevity.

After playing golf on the world stage and competing at the sport's highest level for nearly 40 years, Norman has always understood the importance of being in tune with his body's needs. Though his tournament days are over, at age 65 he remains a busy entrepreneur who maintains a consistent health and fitness routine and does not let age slow him down.

"Health and wellness are a huge priority for me and they have been my entire life. I'm in the gym every day and I'm very particular about what goes in my body," said Norman. "After being introduced to GF-9, I have become acutely aware of my increased energy drive and endurance, lean muscle growth, better sleep, and faster recovery. This partnership is the perfect fit for me and my lifestyle."

Novex Biotech is a brand built on lifestyle optimization and improved daily performance. Backed by four clinical studies and protected by 15 U.S. and international patents†, Novex's GF-9 is a revolutionary formula that naturally increases the body's production of human growth hormone (hGH)*. Novex's focus on science is a natural fit with Greg Norman's dedication to continual advancement.

"This partnership with Greg will help us reach a broader audience and delivers credibility for products and their efficacy," said Heather Hurst, Marketing Director for Novex. "At Novex, we're driven to improve our consumers' longevity, and who better to represent that message than the internationally renowned Greg Norman? He's proof that age is just a number."

As a Brand Ambassador, Greg Norman will appear in Novex's marketing campaigns, which will roll out across TV, e-commerce, in-store, and social media in 2021.

About Greg Norman

Arguably the most successful athlete-turned-businessman in the world, Greg Norman is known as much for his entrepreneurial spirit in the boardroom as his dominance on the golf course. The internationally renowned "Great White Shark" won more than 90 tournaments worldwide, including two Open Championships, and he holds the distinction of defending his No. 1 position in the world golf rankings for 331 weeks, the second-longest reign in history.

Greg Norman now transcends the game of golf, with over a dozen companies around the world bearing his name and the iconic shark logo as part of the Greg Norman Company, which he leads as Chairman & CEO. His internationally recognized brand boasts more than 100 golf course designs across six continents, a global real estate collection, award-winning wine, golf-inspired lifestyle apparel and a diverse investment division.

About Novex Biotech

Novex Biotech has been providing formulations to help men naturally optimize their bodies for peak performance for over two decades. They work with some of the most renowned research scientists in the world and have a reputation for providing science-based formulas that have earned them access to world-class discoveries. The Novex Biotech line of innovative, time-tested, research-driven products is hands-down the single most trusted source of body-optimizing solutions and unsurpassed results for exercise and enhanced performance.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing, and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment, and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass, and e-commerce channels, and more than 6,000 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business, and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms, and emerging media. ABG's portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates more than $14 billion in annual retail sales and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Barneys New York®, Brooks Brothers ®, Frye®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, Enzo Angiolini®, CC Corso Como®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Taryn Rose®, Bandolino®, Misook®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Above The Rim®, Hind®, Thomasville®, Drexel®, and Henredon®.

