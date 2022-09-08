Novid Surgical Sponsors Jane Doe No More's 15th Annual: Who's Your Caddy? Golf Outing

WATERTOWN, Conn., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jane Doe No More has been empowering survivors of sexual crimes to find their voice, advance their healing, and educate others. For more than 15 years, Jane Doe No More has been providing educational resources for victims of sexual crimes, has been an advocate for survivors and has led multiple initiatives for prevention.

Founder, Donna Palomba, a survivor herself, had a choice at one point. To let her traumatic experience make her crumble, or to rise and create a voice for other victims that has also endured a similar experience.

"What started as a whisper, when I was barely able to speak, has grown to a roar. There is no stopping us now." said founder Donna Palomba.

Jane Doe No More has not only provided support and a voice for sexual crime survivors, it has literally changed laws. Being the impetus for the removal of Connecticut's statute of limitations on sexual crimes with DNA evidence.

"Donna has not only fought back from a vicious assault, she has made this change in the law a part of her personal mission to improve the treatment of victims and the pursuit of justice," Governor M. Jodi Rell said.

To learn more about the mission of Jane Doe No More, visit https://www.janedoenomore.org/ .

