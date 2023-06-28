Novidea hires Erez Nissim as Chief Technology Officer

Former Playtika, NICE, Amdocs, and SAP executive joins Novidea's senior leadership team to support its next phase of global growth



LONDON and BOSTON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novidea , creator of the cloud-based, data-driven enterprise insurance management platform for brokers, agents, MGAs/MGUs, and wholesalers, today announces the appointment of Erez Nissim as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Erez Nissim, CTO, NovideaCredit: Netanel Tobias

In his role as CTO, Erez will spearhead Novidea's research and development (R&D) and product development, leveraging 20 years of senior technology expertise. His appointment comes as Novidea bolsters its senior executive team to drive the next phase of global growth. The company recently announced the successful completion of its recent Series C funding round .

"Erez's extensive experience in leading complex software development projects for global companies, from inception to market analysis, requiring definition, technical system design, and product development, makes him the perfect fit to lead our technology team and keep us a step ahead of our competitors, worldwide," said Roi Agababa, CEO of Novidea.

Prior to joining Novidea, Erez held senior positions in prominent global technology companies, where he led R&D, product, and engineering groups. Most recently, he served as EVP at Playtika, a gaming company with a valuation of $7 billion. Before that, he held senior roles at renowned, industry-leading companies such as NICE surveillance, Amdocs, and Retalix, and SAP.

"I was drawn to Novidea because of the opportunity to play a significant role in supporting its continued global growth and development. I am excited to collaborate with this excellent executive team as we expand into new markets and focus on achieving our next product development milestones," said Erez Nissim, CTO of Novidea.

With the addition of Erez as CTO, Novidea further solidifies its leadership team, building upon a series of strategic hires made over the last 18 months. This includes the appointment of Eran Ben Ezer as CFO, previously with Imperva, Yaniv Cohen as CCO, former Verint executive, Julie Shafiki as CMO, ex-Kryon, and Merav Levin-Gadot as VP of Human Resources, from Amdocs.

These senior hires, on top of Novidea's existing executive team, exemplify the company's unwavering commitment to driving innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions. By assembling a team of exceptional talent, Novidea reinforces its position as a key player in the global insurance technology landscape.

About Novidea

Novidea is the leading Insurtech provider of a cloud-native, data-driven insurance management system. Using an open API architecture, Novidea's software platform enables brokers, agents, MGAs, and carriers to modernize and manage the customer insurance journey, end-to-end, and drive growth across the entire insurance distribution lifecycle.

The Novidea platform, built to leverage the power of Salesforce's Big Technology, provides a complete ecosystem spanning every aspect of an insurance business, including a 360-degree view of the customer and all stakeholders, an integrated customer-facing policy transactions, and the middle and back office.

Brokers, agencies, and MGAs extract more value from their customer and policy data with actionable intelligence from any device, anywhere. Novidea supports more than 100 customers across 22 countries.

