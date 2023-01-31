Novidea Hires Former Imperva Finance Director as Chief Financial Officer

Eran Ben Ezer, a 20-Year Veteran of Financial Operations, Joins Novidea's Senior Executive Team to Support its Next Phase of Global Growth

BOSTON and LONDON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novidea, creator of the data-driven, cloud-native insurance platform that enables brokers, agents, and MGAs to reduce costs and drive growth across the distribution lifecycle, today announced the appointment of Eran Ben Ezer as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ben Ezer brings 20 years of financial management expertise to the role as Novidea augments its senior executive team to prepare for its next stage of global growth.

Ben Ezer has a successful track record in taking fast-growth companies from privately held to thriving global public companies. He has extensive experience in fundraising, Initial Public Offerings, (IPOs), and M&A transactions. As CFO, Ben Ezer will lead Novidea's financial activities, including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, taxes, and overall budgets across all territories. He will also lead audit, legal, procurement, and logistics across the company and its subsidiaries globally.

"We are excited to have Eran join Novidea. He brings a strong track record of working with companies to drive results and accelerate growth and will complement our strong leadership team. His extensive background and expertise makes him the right choice to lead our finance organization globally," said Roi Agababa, CEO of Novidea.

Before joining Novidea, Ben Ezer served as the vice president of finance at Drivenets, a fast-growing software company. He led three financing rounds totalling more than $500 million during his tenure, with the last round at a valuation above $3 billion. Before Drivenets, Eran spent a decade as a financial executive at Imperva (NASDAQ: IMPV), a leading global cyber security company, where he held several roles and supported the company through its IPO.

"I was drawn to Novidea because of the opportunity to play a significant role in supporting its continued hypergrowth," said Eran Ben Ezer. "I look forward to working side-by-side with this impressive executive team as we expand into new global markets and focus on our next financial milestones."

About Novidea

Novidea is the leading Insurtech provider of a cloud-native, data-driven insurance management system. Using an open API architecture, Novidea's software platform enables brokers, agents, and MGAs to modernize and manage the customer insurance journey, end-to-end, and drive growth across the entire insurance distribution lifecycle.

The Novidea platform, built to leverage the power of Salesforce's Big Technology, provides a complete ecosystem spanning every aspect of an insurance business, including a 360-degree view of the customer and all stakeholders, an integrated customer-facing policy transactions and the middle and back office. Brokers, agencies, and MGAs extract more value from their customer and policy data with actionable intelligence from any device, anywhere.

Novidea supports more than 100 customers, including agents, brokers, MGAs, and the London market across 22 countries.

For more information, please go to: www.novidea.com

