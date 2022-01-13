Novidea Hires Julie Shafiki as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Global Brand Awareness and Growth

Novidea's born-on-the-cloud insurance platform is built on Salesforce. It provides a customer-focused solution for brokers, agencies, and MGAs seeking to more effectively manage the entire policy and distribution lifecycle across all lines of business. Created specifically for insurance professionals, Novidea turns data into actionable insights. With real-time visibility into every aspect of the insurance business, clear reports, and powerful analytics tools, brokers, agencies and MGAs can close more sales and improve customer relationships.

Growth at Novidea has been driven by these customers' need to move from legacy systems to a truly cloud-based, data-driven platform. This need has been accelerated and pushed into the spotlight by an increased need to support work on the move anywhere and anytime.

As CMO, Shafiki heads up Novidea's global marketing strategy, including building brand awareness, public/analyst relations, lead generation, digital marketing, product marketing, as well as field, partner, and customer marketing.

"I was drawn to join Novidea by the company's clear vision. Novidea is delivering true innovation, with a game-changing platform that is genuinely transforming the way insurance brokers, agents, and MGAs work, bringing them all into the digital transformation age," said Shafiki.

She added: "I also love the Novidea culture, which is based on mutual respect and values people for their professionalism, ideas, and for being decent human beings. Working with Novidea's top talent, I will institute a marketing strategy that expands our brand awareness and growth on a global scale."

Over the last 25 years, Shafiki has built expert teams, taking high-growth global technology companies to their next stage of business maturity, including three IPOs and one M&A. Most recently, she served as CMO for Kryon, a leader in enterprise automation.

Prior to Kryon, Julie worked for a number of fast-growth companies, including Voyager Labs, Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), Lumenis, Comverse, PowerDsine (NASDAQ: MCHP), and Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX). She holds an MBA from Tel Aviv University and a BA from Colgate University in New York.

Roi Agababa, CEO of Novidea, said: "A key aspect of our growth strategy at Novidea is to hire top talent with a proven record of success. Julie is a prime example of the kind of dedicated, experienced professional we want on our team. We're thrilled to have her on board as we continue to expand into new global markets."

The addition of Shafiki is the latest in a series of significant milestones for Novidea. In June 2021, the company raised $30 Million in a Series B round of fundraising. In August, Novidea joined the ACORD Solutions Group to help shape the future of the insurance market. And in October 2021, Novidea was named to the FinTech Global's InsurTech100 list for two consecutive years.

