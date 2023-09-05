Novidea Joins WSIA to Help Wholesale and Specialty Insurers Achieve Growth

BOSTON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novidea , creator of the cloud-based, data-driven enterprise insurance management platform for brokers, agents, MGAs/MGUs, and wholesalers, today announced that it has joined the Wholesale and Specialty Insurance Association (WSIA), a non-profit association of professionals dedicated to the wholesale and specialty insurance distribution system. As a WSIA member, Novidea supports the organization's dedication to developing and strengthening the industry.

"As Novidea becomes the technology provider of choice for the wholesale and specialty insurance community, it's important for us to show our support for the ongoing growth and success of this market," said Julie Shafiki, CMO, Novidea. "The wholesale and specialty market faces increasing challenges due to inflation, greater regulation, supply chain disruptions, and escalating natural disasters. Becoming a Wholesale and Specialty Insurance Association member is a great way for us to lead and advocate for this vital insurance sector. We look forward to joining forces with the other members of WSIA and using our industry expertise to advocate for wholesalers and specialty insurers."

To kick off its new membership, Novidea will attend the WSIA Annual Marketplace , September 17-20 in San Diego. The Annual Marketplace is the premier wholesale, specialty and surplus lines industry event. More than 6,000 industry professionals gather at the Annual Marketplace for networking and business meetings throughout the week. Sign up here to set up an introductory meeting with Novidea at the Annual Marketplace.

About Novidea

Novidea is the leading Insurtech provider of a cloud-native, data-driven insurance management system. Using an open API architecture, Novidea's software platform enables brokers, agents, MGAs, and carriers to modernize and manage the customer insurance journey, end-to-end, and drive growth across the entire insurance distribution lifecycle. The Novidea platform, built to leverage the power of Salesforce's Big Technology, provides a complete ecosystem spanning every aspect of an insurance business, including a 360-degree view of the customer and all stakeholders, enabling full integration between customer-facing policy transactions and the middle and back offices. Brokers, agencies, and MGAs extract more value from their customer and policy data with actionable intelligence from any device, anywhere. Novidea supports more than 100 customers across 22 countries.

About WSIA

WSIA is the professional organization for wholesale insurance agents, brokers and specialty insurance companies, built on a culture of strategic networking, collaboration and access to high-quality industry education, career development resources and advocacy for the wholesale, specialty and surplus lines industry. For more information, visit https://www.wsia.org/ .

