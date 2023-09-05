Novidea Joins WSIA to Help Wholesale and Specialty Insurers Achieve Growth

News provided by

Novidea

05 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

BOSTON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novidea, creator of the cloud-based, data-driven enterprise insurance management platform for brokers, agents, MGAs/MGUs, and wholesalers, today announced that it has joined the Wholesale and Specialty Insurance Association (WSIA), a non-profit association of professionals dedicated to the wholesale and specialty insurance distribution system. As a WSIA member, Novidea supports the organization's dedication to developing and strengthening the industry.

"As Novidea becomes the technology provider of choice for the wholesale and specialty insurance community, it's important for us to show our support for the ongoing growth and success of this market," said Julie Shafiki, CMO, Novidea. "The wholesale and specialty market faces increasing challenges due to inflation, greater regulation, supply chain disruptions, and escalating natural disasters. Becoming a Wholesale and Specialty Insurance Association member is a great way for us to lead and advocate for this vital insurance sector. We look forward to joining forces with the other members of WSIA and using our industry expertise to advocate for wholesalers and specialty insurers."

To kick off its new membership, Novidea will attend the WSIA Annual Marketplace, September 17-20 in San Diego. The Annual Marketplace is the premier wholesale, specialty and surplus lines industry event. More than 6,000 industry professionals gather at the Annual Marketplace for networking and business meetings throughout the week. Sign up here to set up an introductory meeting with Novidea at the Annual Marketplace.

About Novidea

Novidea is the leading Insurtech provider of a cloud-native, data-driven insurance management system. Using an open API architecture, Novidea's software platform enables brokers, agents, MGAs, and carriers to modernize and manage the customer insurance journey, end-to-end, and drive growth across the entire insurance distribution lifecycle. The Novidea platform, built to leverage the power of Salesforce's Big Technology, provides a complete ecosystem spanning every aspect of an insurance business, including a 360-degree view of the customer and all stakeholders, enabling full integration between customer-facing policy transactions and the middle and back offices. Brokers, agencies, and MGAs extract more value from their customer and policy data with actionable intelligence from any device, anywhere.  Novidea supports more than 100 customers across 22 countries.

About WSIA

WSIA is the professional organization for wholesale insurance agents, brokers and specialty insurance companies, built on a culture of strategic networking, collaboration and access to high-quality industry education, career development resources and advocacy for the wholesale, specialty and surplus lines industry. For more information, visit https://www.wsia.org/.

For further information, contact:
Michelle Barry (U.S. media contact)
Chameleon Collective
[email protected]
+1 (603) 809-2748

Simon Hayes (UK media contact)
NextGen Communications
[email protected]
+44 (0)7771 516544

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1844420/4254907/logo_novidea_new.jpg

SOURCE Novidea

Also from this source

Novidea's Insurance Distribution Platform Selected by Mivtach Simon as Part of Digital Transformation Strategy

Novidea hires Erez Nissim as Chief Technology Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.