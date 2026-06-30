Novig deploys Eventus Validus platform as trade surveillance solution for new prediction market exchange

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading provider of comprehensive, at-scale trade surveillance and financial risk solutions, announced today that Novig, a leading sports prediction market in America, has deployed the Eventus Validus platform as the trade surveillance solution for its exchange. Following Novig's recent designation from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), the company will soon operate as a federally regulated prediction market and expand nationwide under a single regulatory framework this summer.

Kelechi Ukah, Novig co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, said: "We approach trade surveillance as core infrastructure, not a compliance afterthought. If participants don't trust the market, liquidity disappears so our trade surveillance program is foundational to our mission. Eventus has been a strong partner in shaping a robust and credible surveillance program for Novig that will accommodate us as we grow. Eventus strikes the best balance between institutional-grade credibility and flexibility to meet Novig's unique needs."

Eventus CEO Cameron Routh said: "As a modern, API-first exchange, integration quality and flexibility were priorities for Novig, and we're gratified that the versatility of our platform and our team's deep domain expertise and experience with regulated venues were important factors in our selection. We love when our clients recognize that trade surveillance plays a critical role in their long-term success and the trust they build with market participants. That's why we're laser-focused on providing powerful tools that can contribute to a healthy marketplace."

Prediction markets behave differently than traditional asset classes, Ukah said, with discrete outcomes, different liquidity profiles and different points of manipulation. "We wanted a system that could adapt to those distinctions—not one implicitly optimized for equities or futures—while providing regulatory alignment, with strong mapping to CFTC expectations and a clear path as we scale into more formal regimes. Eventus has been helpful in translating regulatory expectations into concrete surveillance scenarios, providing us with a reference point for what good surveillance looks like, and ensuring coverage is comprehensive, rather than ad hoc."

Among the Validus features Ukah said were most attractive to Novig are:

the ability to "tune" surveillance scenarios such as spoofing, layering and wash trading to Novig's specific market mechanics

cross-account/cross-market analysis capability for detecting coordinated or indirect market manipulation

the scalability of the platform, which can handle increasing event volume as the Novig platform grows

case management workflows that will enable Novig to "operationalize investigations" without having to build that layer from scratch

real-time and post-trade coverage with proactive detection and "clean forensic auditability"

a straightforward, well-defined integration model, making it easy to map Novig's internal objects—such as orders, fills and markets—without requiring excessive transformation or the need to stitch together disparate software

long-term scalability, both in throughput and regulatory surface area

About Eventus

Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income, digital asset and prediction/information markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume, and real time environments of Eventus' rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm's responsive support and product development, to overcome their most pressing trade surveillance regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com.

About Novig

Novig is building America's fastest-growing sports prediction market. Focused exclusively on sports and designed as an open exchange, Novig enables pricing driven by real-time supply and demand, giving participants the ability to engage on a true level playing field. The result is better pricing, full transparency, and a more efficient market structure for users.

Built to challenge outdated and exploitative systems, Novig eliminates unfair odds, and punitive limits on winning players, removing structural inefficiencies and aligning incentives with participants to create a more rational, market-driven environment where skill is rewarded and everyday fans have a real chance to win. Our marketplace-driven model reflects a belief that sports trading should be built on trust, fairness, and integrity.

For more information, users can visit Novig.com or follow Novig on X, Instagram or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Eventus