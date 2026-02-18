Novig Raises $75M Series B to Build a Trader-First Sports Prediction Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastest-growing sports trading platform applies for DCM license to be available in all 50 states

Novig operates a commission-free, peer-to-peer exchange designed for sports traders, utilizing an order-book model to provide market-driven odds

10X growth in trading volume in 2025

New funding accelerates product development: more markets, deeper liquidity, and advanced trading tools purpose-built for sports traders

Novig , the fastest growing sports trading platform in America, today announced the close of a $75 million Series B round led by Pantera Capital, with participation from Multicoin Capital, Makers Fund, Edge Equity, and existing investors Forerunner, Perceptive Ventures, and NFX. The round brings Novig's total capital raised to more than $105 million.

The funding follows a period of growth for the platform, which reported a 10x increase in trading volume during 2025. Novig's annualized trading volume currently exceeds $4 billion.

Although sports account for the majority of activity on most prediction market platforms, those products are not built with sports traders in mind. Novig, by contrast, is built for sports fans, delivering a fair, transparent, and commission-free trading experience.

Since launch, the platform has rapidly emerged as the leading sports trading platform in the U.S., proving strong demand for a trader-first alternative to traditional sportsbooks. Novig has officially submitted its application to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to become a licensed Designated Contract Market (DCM), a critical milestone in its transition toward becoming a federally regulated exchange available in all 50 states.

Unlike sportsbooks that operate an against-the-house model, Novig operates a commission-free, peer-to-peer exchange where traders compete against one another on a level playing field. By eliminating the hidden "vig," unfair odds, and punitive limits on winning players, Novig has built the industry's most equitable sports prediction platform.

"Our mission is to democratize and financialize sports markets, and we're proud of the fact that Novig users are 10 times more likely to win than on traditional sportsbooks," said Jacob Fortinsky, Co-Founder and CEO of Novig. "We chose to partner with the best crypto venture firms in the world to further accelerate our plans to make Novig the most efficient and liquid sports prediction market in the world. Others are using prediction market technology to financialize new markets with unproven demand. We leverage it to fix broken markets where demand already exists." "Novig is proving that prediction markets can fundamentally reshape sports betting by removing the exploitative middleman," says Paul Veradittakit, Managing Partner at Pantera Capital. "Their peer-to-peer exchange delivers what traditional sportsbooks can't: better odds, fairer market structure, and alignment between platform success and user profitability. When 23% of users are profitable compared to 2% on traditional platforms, it's clear this is a foundational change to the industry. We're excited to lead this round and support Jacob, Kelechi, and the team as they build a sports prediction market that actually puts bettors first." "Novig combines the cultural heartbeat of sports with the transparency and efficiency of prediction markets. Most prediction market volume today is on sports, yet those platforms weren't built with sports or sports bettors in mind. We are delivering a better exchange that is built by sports traders, for sports traders," said Co-Founder and CTO Kelechi Ukah.

The new capital accelerates Novig's next phase of growth, including onboarding more institutional liquidity. Novig will utilize the investment to deepen product innovation and growth loops, launching first-of-its-kind functionality that combines the best innovation of financial markets with the excitement of live sports.

To support its next phase of growth, Novig has expanded its team to more than 50 personnel, including operators, engineers, and traders focused on developing the platform's prediction market infrastructure and transparency features.

Novig is a sweepstakes-based sports prediction market, and the only platform to offer commission-free, peer-to-peer trading on sports. By eliminating the traditional sportsbook model, Novig delivers better pricing, full transparency, and a more efficient market structure for users.

For more information, users can visit Novig.com or follow Novig on X or LinkedIn .

