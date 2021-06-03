Novis Health™ of Dayton Has Announced The Opening of Their New Center at 2955 Exchange Pl Blvd Suite 101, Miamisburg, OH

An astonishing 47% of US adults deal with at least one Chronic Disease & many more develop chronic illnesses without knowing it. To make matters worse, deaths from prescription drug treatments (iatrogenic deaths) have become the #3 cause of death in the US.

These statistics beg the question of where one goes to regain optimal health ? The fundamental blueprint of Novis Health™ is the solution to this crisis, a place that is family-focused and fully dedicated to addressing the root cause of disease.

Services and Products:

World-class Functional Health Coaches

Health Data Tracking Tools That Look At Sleep, Stress, Blood Sugar, Nutrition, And More

Cutting-edge Health Technologies

Fully Personalized Nutritional Solutions

Biofeedback Enhanced Mindfulness

Coordination W/ Primary Care Providers And Functional Medicine Providers

Specialized Testing

All Delivered through an affordable Monthly Membership .

To celebrate the opening of its new location, Novis Health™ of Dayton will offer complimentary consultations for a limited time to experience the Novis Health™ difference.

Novis Health helps their members achieve:

Health Optimization

Reduction and even elimination of dependency on certain medications

Coordination of Services in Collaboration with Existing Providers

Reversal Type 2 Diabetes & Pre-Diabetes

Reversal of Low Thyroid Symptoms

Women's Health

Loss of Stubborn Weight

Improved Lifestyle

For complete information, visit https://novishealth.com .

