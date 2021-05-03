Novis Health™ of Wesley Chapel Has Announced The Opening of Their New Facility at 5825 Argerian Dr. Unit 102, Wesley Chapel, FL
Novis Health™ was founded on the evidence-based fact that the body can frequently heal itself with proper support and guidance. Functional Medicine is a cutting-edge discipline that delivers a successful way for individuals to harness their own healing process. The Novis Health Team is hard at work to bring this experience into the mainstream.
May 03, 2021, 07:00 ET
TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Wesley Chapel, FL, and the surrounding Tampa area will be happy to hear that Novis Health™ has opened a new facility in their neighborhood. Their unique approach to health is entirely different from what is currently offered by the conventional method. Novis Health™ ensures the seven critical areas of health are addressed and optimized, including a focus on Nutrition, Positive Psychology, Social Well-Being, Optimal Lab-Work, Sleep, Movement & Spirituality. The Novis Health™ process achieves success by collaborating with a certified health coach and partnership with a member's clinician.
An astonishing 47% of US Adults are dealing with at least one Chronic Disease & many more are developing a chronic illness without knowing it. To make matters worse, deaths from prescription drug treatments (iatrogenic deaths) have become the #3 cause of death in the US.
These statistics have left many questioning where one goes to regain optimal health? The creation of Novis Health™ is the solution to this crisis, a place where they genuinely are family-focused and fully dedicated to addressing the root cause of disease.
Services and Products:
- World-class Functional Health Coaches
- Health Data Tracking Tools that look at sleep, stress, blood sugar, nutrition, and more
- Cutting edge health technologies
- Fully Personalized Nutritional Solutions
- BioFeedback Enhanced Mindfulness
- Coordination w/ Primary Care Providers and Functional Medicine Providers
- Specialized Testing
All Delivered through an affordable Monthly Membership.
We expect that everyone will find a family in Novis Health™. For this reason, Novis Health™ of Wesley Chapel will initially offer complimentary consultations to allow people to experience the Novis Health™ difference.
Novis Health helps their members achieve:
- Health Optimization
- Reversal Type 2 Diabetes & Pre-Diabetes
- Reversal of Low Thyroid
- Women's Health
- Lose Stubborn Weight
For complete information, visit https://novishealth.com.
Media Contact:
Novis Health of Wesley Chapel
Attn: Media Relations
5825 Argerian Dr. Unit 102,
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Phone: (813) 606-4400
[email protected]
SOURCE Novis Health
