Novis Health™ of Wesley Chapel Has Announced The Opening of Their New Facility at 5825 Argerian Dr. Unit 102, Wesley Chapel, FL

Novis Health™ was founded on the evidence-based fact that the body can frequently heal itself with proper support and guidance. Functional Medicine is a cutting-edge discipline that delivers a successful way for individuals to harness their own healing process. The Novis Health Team is hard at work to bring this experience into the mainstream.

Novis Health

May 03, 2021, 07:00 ET

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Wesley Chapel, FL, and the surrounding Tampa area will be happy to hear that Novis Health™ has opened a new facility in their neighborhood. Their unique approach to health is entirely different from what is currently offered by the conventional method. Novis Health™ ensures the seven critical areas of health are addressed and optimized, including a focus on Nutrition, Positive Psychology, Social Well-Being, Optimal Lab-Work, Sleep, Movement & Spirituality. The Novis Health™ process achieves success by collaborating with a certified health coach and partnership with a member's clinician.

Novis Health supports and coaches through the healing process for women dealing with low thyroid or hypothyroidism. Many have been told they have normal labs and take medication yet continue to struggle with the same symptoms.
An astonishing 47% of US Adults are dealing with at least one Chronic Disease & many more are developing a chronic illness without knowing it. To make matters worse, deaths from prescription drug treatments (iatrogenic deaths) have become the #3 cause of death in the US.

These statistics have left many questioning where one goes to regain optimal health? The creation of Novis Health™ is the solution to this crisis, a place where they genuinely are family-focused and fully dedicated to addressing the root cause of disease.

Services and Products:

  • World-class Functional Health Coaches
  • Health Data Tracking Tools that look at sleep, stress, blood sugar, nutrition, and more
  • Cutting edge health technologies
  • Fully Personalized Nutritional Solutions
  • BioFeedback Enhanced Mindfulness
  • Coordination w/ Primary Care Providers and Functional Medicine Providers
  • Specialized Testing

All Delivered through an affordable Monthly Membership.

We expect that everyone will find a family in Novis Health™. For this reason, Novis Health™ of Wesley Chapel will initially offer complimentary consultations to allow people to experience the Novis Health™ difference. 

Novis Health helps their members achieve:

  • Health Optimization
  • Reversal Type 2 Diabetes & Pre-Diabetes
  • Reversal of Low Thyroid
  • Women's Health
  • Lose Stubborn Weight

For complete information, visit https://novishealth.com.

Media Contact:

Novis Health of Wesley Chapel
Attn: Media Relations
5825 Argerian Dr. Unit 102,
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543     
Phone: (813) 606-4400
[email protected]

