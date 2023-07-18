Novitas awarded Financial Services Support For Exchange Financial Activities (FSSE) contract

News provided by

Novitas Solutions, Inc.

18 Jul, 2023, 14:00 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novitas Solutions, Inc. (Novitas) has been awarded the Financial Services Support For Exchange Financial Activities (FSSE) contract by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This contract is a General Services Administration (GSA) contract held by the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight (CCIIO). Novitas has held the FSSE contract since 2014.

"I am extremely pleased that CMS has awarded this contract to Novitas. We are excited to continue to provide innovative solutions for government agencies and put the ultimate customer, the people we love, at the forefront of everything we do. We will continue to provide outstanding service and performance and we know we will continue to demonstrate our excellence with this new award," CEO Harvey Dikter said.

After a competitive process, CMS awarded Novitas the five-year contract. As part of this contract, Novitas provides debt management support, financial reporting and accounting services for the Exchange program and the No Surprises Act.

Novitas also holds the MAC JH contract and the MAC JL contract.

About Novitas Solutions, Inc. (www.novitas-solutions.com)

Novitas Solutions, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Diversified Service Options, Inc., doing business as GuideWell Source, a subsidiary of GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation. Novitas provides administrative services processing for government-sponsored health care programs on behalf of the federal government and currently administers the MAC contracts for Jurisdiction L and Jurisdiction H, which span 11 states and Washington D.C.

CONTACT:
Laura Flood
[email protected]

SOURCE Novitas Solutions, Inc.

