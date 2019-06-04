Novitas Solutions awarded Medicare Administrative Contractor Jurisdiction H contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novitas Solutions, Inc. (Novitas) has been awarded the Jurisdiction H (JH) contract by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The contract covers Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Novitas has held the JH contract since 2012.

"I am extremely pleased that CMS has awarded this contract to Novitas. This win demonstrates our exceptional performance and strategic partnership with CMS in serving the provider community and beneficiaries of the Medicare program. We are proud to be able to continue to offer the great service our customers have come to know us for as we look for new ways to enhance the customer experience. At the end of the day, the dedicated team members of our company know that everything they do, and how they do it is for our ultimate customer. We are proud to be able to continue our work on behalf of the federal government," CEO Harvey Dikter said.

After a competitive process, CMS awarded Novitas the contract with a base period of one year and six one-year options. According to CMS, JH includes more than 5 million Medicare beneficiaries and more than 275,000 providers that serve Medicare patients. As the MAC, Novitas will continue to perform administrative services processing and pay claims for both Parts A and B of the Medicare program.

Novitas also holds the MAC JL contract, which covers Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and the Washington D.C. Metro Area (Arlington and Fairfax counties in Virginia, the city of Alexandria, Va., the District of Columbia, and Montgomery and Prince George's counties in Maryland).

About Novitas Solutions, Inc. (www.novitas-solutions.com)

Novitas Solutions, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Diversified Service Options, Inc., doing business as GuideWell Source, a subsidiary of GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation. Novitas provides administrative services processing for government-sponsored health care programs on behalf of the federal government and currently administers the Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) contracts for Jurisdiction L and Jurisdiction H, which span 11 states and Washington D.C.

