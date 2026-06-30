Novitas Solutions, Inc. Awarded Medicare Administrative Contractor Jurisdiction H Contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novitas Solutions, Inc. (Novitas) has been awarded the Jurisdiction H (JH) contract by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The contract covers Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Novitas has held the JH contract since 2012.

"This award of the JH contract is a testament to the incredible work of our team and our unwavering commitment to providing the best service to CMS, providers and beneficiaries. It reflects the strength of our long-standing partnership with CMS, our consistent, exceptional performance and the dedication of our team to serving Medicare beneficiaries and providers. As we look ahead, we will remain focused on delivering high-quality service and driving efficiency in support of our mission to help solve the sustainability challenges of the programs we serve. We will look toward the future and explore new ways to innovate and enhance the customer experience for the JH community," said Harvey Dikter, President and CEO.

After a competitive process, CMS awarded Novitas the contract with a base period of one year and six one-year options. According to CMS, JH includes nearly 5 million Medicare beneficiaries and more than 150,000 providers that serve Medicare patients. As the MAC, Novitas will continue to perform administrative services processing and paying claims for both Parts A and B of the Medicare program.

Novitas also holds the MAC JL contract, which covers Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the Washington D.C. Metro Area. In addition, Novitas holds the Provider Enrollment & Oversight (PEO) Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) National Provider Enrollment Eastern Region Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics and Supplies (NPEAST DMEPOS) contract, as well as the Financial Services Support For Exchange Financial Activities (FSSE) contract.

About Novitas Solutions, Inc. (https://www.novitassolutionsinc.com/)

Novitas Solutions, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Diversified Service Options, Inc., doing business as GuideWell Source, a subsidiary of GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation. Novitas, and its affiliate First Coast Service Options, Inc., provide administrative services processing for government-sponsored health care programs on behalf of the federal government and currently administers the Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) contracts for Jurisdiction L, Jurisdiction H and Jurisdiction N, which span 12 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Novitas also holds the Provider Enrollment & Oversight (PEO) Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) National Provider Enrollment Eastern Region Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics and Supplies (NPEAST DMEPOS) contract and the Financial Services Support For Exchange Financial Activities (FSSE) contract.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Novitas Solutions, Inc.