Novo Holdings Boston office named a 2024 Best Place to Work by the Boston Business Journal

- Investment firm's connection to the Novo Nordisk Foundation provides a strong sense of purpose, report employees

- Award highlights collaborative, respectful workplace, and comprehensive employee benefits

BOSTON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Holdings, a leading life science investor, today announced that its Boston office has been named a 2024 Best Place to Work by the Boston Business Journal. In an employee-led survey, Novo Holdings stood out for its purpose-driven and collaborative workplace, and employee benefits package.

The Best Places to Work program, run annually by the Boston Business Journal, honors companies in the Boston area that prioritize employee satisfaction, wellbeing, and professional growth. Employees were asked to rate their work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation, and benefits. Companies must achieve upwards of 90% survey engagement to be a candidate for the award.

Kasim Kutay, Chief Executive Officer, Novo Holdings, commented: "At Novo Holdings we are dedicated to creating a supportive and inclusive workplace culture underpinned by values of performance, respect, and responsibility. To receive recognition through an award that is employee nominated is an achievement we can all be proud of."

Abhijeet Lele, Senior Partner, Head of Principal Investments US, said: "Novo Holdings is entirely owned by a philanthropic and non-profit organization, the Novo Nordisk Foundation. Knowing that the returns of our investments are funneled back to the Foundation to advance research in medical science and sustainability for the planet is a driver for all of us in Boston."

Jennifer Adleman, Director, Head of People & Organization US, added: "Built on a foundation of collaboration and respect, our workplace embodies the values of our Danish roots, evident in both our culture and benefits package. These offerings aim to support the holistic well-being and growth of our team members. We're honored to be recognized for our commitment to nurturing an excellent work environment."

About Novo Holdings

Novo Holdings is a holding and investment company that is responsible for managing the assets and the wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The purpose of Novo Holdings is to improve people's health and the sustainability of society and the planet by generating attractive long-term returns on the assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

Wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Novo Holdings is the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk A/S and Novozymes A/S and manages an investment portfolio, with a long-term return perspective. Novo Holdings is a world-leading life sciences investor. Through its Seeds, Venture, Growth, and Principal Investments teams, Novo Holdings invests directly in life science companies at all stages of development. In addition, it manages a broad portfolio of Capital Investments, including equities, bonds, fixed income, real estate, and infrastructure assets.

As of year-end 2023, Novo Holdings had total assets of EUR 149 billion.

www.novoholdings.dk

SOURCE Novo Holdings