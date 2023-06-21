Novo Holdings to acquire Ellab

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Holdings A/S, a leading global life sciences investor, today announced that it has agreed to acquire Ellab from EQT.

Headquartered in Hillerød, Denmark, Ellab ("Ellab") provides validation and monitoring solutions and services for biotech and pharmaceutical processes. Its solutions and services measure and document parameters such as temperature, pressure and carbon dioxide, which helps clients to ensure consumer safety and regulatory compliance, while reducing time to market and the risk of product loss.

Initially established as a family-owned business in 1949 in Denmark, Ellab began its journey by developing temperature sensors for the food industry. Today, Ellab has transformed into a full-suite provider of validation and monitoring solutions and services for the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, serving a blue-chip customer base globally. Novo Holdings will support the continued growth of Ellab, building on the impressive long-standing track-record, by utilising its industry network and global presence to accelerate future business expansion.

Henrik Kjær Hansen, Senior Partner, Principal Investments at Novo Holdings, said:

"Ellab is a company Novo Holdings has followed closely for several years. Ellab has a high quality offering for the pharma and biotech sector and aligns perfectly with our investment focus and expertise. We are very impressed by Ellab's management team, track-record, innovation capabilities and strong customer focus, and see an excellent match between our two organisations. We look forward to partnering with the management team and employees to drive our joint strategy of growth and innovation."

Ludvig Enlund, CEO of Ellab, said:

"With EQT Private Equity's support, Ellab has transformed into a truly leading global player with best-in-class software and hardware for validation and monitoring for the life sciences industry, and today also holds a strong position within field services & consulting. We are grateful for the partnership and now look forward to continuing our journey with Novo Holdings. "

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

About Novo Holdings A/S

Novo Holdings is a holding and investment company that is responsible for managing the assets and the wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The purpose of Novo Holdings is to improve people's health and the sustainability of society and the planet by generating attractive long-term returns on the assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

Wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Novo Holdings is the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk A/S and Novozymes A/S and manages an investment portfolio with a long-term return perspective. In addition to managing a broad portfolio of equities, bonds, real estate, infrastructure and private equity assets, Novo Holdings is a world-leading life sciences investor. Through its Seeds, Venture, Growth, and Principal Investments teams, Novo Holdings invests in life science companies at all stages of development.

As of year-end 2022, Novo Holdings had total assets of EUR 108 billion.

www.novoholdings.dk

About the Novo Nordisk Foundation

Established in Denmark in 1924, the Novo Nordisk Foundation is an enterprise foundation with philanthropic objectives. The vision of the Foundation is to improve people's health and the sustainability of society and the planet. The Foundation's mission is to progress research and innovation in the prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic and infectious diseases as well as to advance knowledge and solutions to support a green transformation of society.

www.novonordiskfonden.dk/en

About Ellab

Headquartered in Hillerød, Denmark, Ellab provides Validation- and Monitoring Solutions and Services used for measuring and documenting critical parameters such as temperature, pressure and carbon dioxide in mainly biotech and pharma processes. The Company serves all of the top 20 biotech companies and all of the top 40 pharma companies globally helping them ensure consumer safety and regulatory compliance, while reducing time to market and the risk of product loss.

More info: https://www.ellab.com/

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with EUR 119 billion in assets under management within two business segments – Private Capital and Real Assets. EQT owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas and supports them in achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

