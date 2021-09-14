Novo Integrated Sciences CEO to Present at Virtual Webinar Hosted by 154 Agency

CEO Robert Mattacchione to Discuss Recent Acquisitions and Provide Q&A at 1pm EST on Wednesday September 15th

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - 154 Agency LLC, a strategic digital media consulting company representing Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the "Company" or "Novo"), announced today that they are hosting a virtual seminar with their client, in an effort to broaden the reach and deepen the understanding of Novo Integrated Sciences' healthcare decentralized business model and how it provides an essential, differentiated solution to healthcare delivery.

The virtual seminar is set to be held on Wednesday September 15, 2021 at 1:00 pm EST featuring Robert Mattacchione, CEO of Novo Integrated Sciences, as the keynote speaker and moderated by 154 Agency.

"Hosting this event will showcase the long-term vision of Novo Integrated Sciences' mission to change the landscape of healthcare." stated Megan Ross, Senior Account Manager at 154. "From what we have seen with our clients, these webinars add an extraordinary amount of credibility and merit, allowing companies to directly address public inquiry."

Topics will include, recent acquisition strategy, discussion about the important roles to be filled by each subsidiary within Novo's multidisciplinary ecosystem, the recent LOI's to acquire seven US pharmacies and the upcoming rollout of Novo's mobile app (NovoConnect). The webinar will provide information and insight into Novo's subsequent undertakings.

Registration link to Novo Integrated Sciences virtual seminar on September, 15 at 1:00 pm EST:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/2316315595276/WN_bRVtZCv8Sn2xiY8qjYoA0w

About Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is pioneering a holistic approach to patient-first health and wellness through a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem of services and product innovation. Novo offers an essential and differentiated solution to deliver, or intend to deliver, these services and products through the integration of medical technology, advanced therapeutics, and rehabilitative science.

We believe that "decentralizing" healthcare, through the integration of medical technology and interconnectivity offers an essential solution to the fundamental transformation of healthcare delivery. Specific to non-critical care, ongoing advancements in both medical technology and inter-connectivity are allowing for a shift of the patient/practitioner relationship to the patient's home and away from on-site visits to primary medical centers with mass-services. This acceleration of "ease-of-access" in the patient/practitioner interaction for non-critical care diagnosis and subsequent treatment minimizes the degradation of non-critical health conditions to critical conditions as well as allowing for more cost-effective healthcare distribution.

Novo's decentralized healthcare business model is centered on three primary pillars to best support the transformation of non-catastrophic healthcare delivery to patients and consumers. The first pillar is building a foundation of traditional hands-on healthcare delivery, through small and micro footprint sized clinic facilities, within a significant service delivery network. The second pillar is the development, integration, and deployment of sophisticated technology, through interconnectivity, which expands the reach of healthcare related service, beyond the traditional clinic location, to geographic areas not readily providing advanced healthcare service to date, including the patient's home. The third pillar is the development and distribution of effective wellness product solutions allowing for the customization of patient preventative care remedies and ultimately a healthier population. Additionally, Novo's science first approach to product innovation further emphasizes Novo's mandate to create and provide over-the-counter preventative and maintenance care solutions. Innovation in science as represented by proprietary technology assures Novo of continued cutting edge advancement in patient first platforms.

For more information concerning Novo Integrated Sciences, please visit www.novointegrated.com . For more information on NHL, please visit www.novohealthnet.com

About 154 Agency LLC:

154 Agency LLC is a strategic digital media consulting company. It specializes in brand development, customer awareness, social media management, both social media advertising and google advertising, investor awareness, e-commerce marketing, customer acquisition, video production and SEO optimization. It's clients primarily fall within the education and healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.154agency.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in Novo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Novo's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Novo's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Novo assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

