Novo Logistics Secures 160,000+ Sq Ft Indianapolis Warehouse, Expands Distribution Network Across the U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reno, Nev.-based Novo Logistics continued its expansion goals, by taking occupancy of new warehouse space, totaling more than 160,000 Sq Ft just outside of Indianapolis, Ind. The brand-new building, erected in 2022, gives Novo another U.S. location to help their clients better access and transport goods across the country.

Novo Logistics Expands Warehousing and Delivery Capabilities in Indianapolis

Novo Logistics offers dedicated warehousing, multi-client warehousing, on-site logistics, contingent labor solutions and a variety of delivery and transportation services to their nation-wide, regional and local clients. The new Indianapolis-area warehouse (located in the neighboring community of Whitestown, Ind.) adds to the company's Midwest presence and strengthens their link between their existing west- and east-coast hubs.

The company officially opens the new Indianapolis location for business in January of 2023. Currently the company is completing the installation of interior offices. With easy access to Interstate 65, the space will be ideal to serve multiple clients or one dedicated client with the need for warehousing space and transportation/delivery services.

Novo currently has adequate staff, warehousing equipment and delivery trucks in the area and is well positioned to be fully functional in the new space in January of 2023.

About Novo Logistics

For more than 20 years, Novo Logistics has delivered customized logistics solutions to its commercial partners, helping them streamline their supply chain.

As a third-party logistics company, Novo teams with clients in the home improvement, tech, retail, construction, hospitality, healthcare, food and beverage, and manufacturing industries to provide warehousing, on-plant and manufacturing solutions, value-add services, yard and shuttle management, delivery and transportation support and contingent labor solutions. The company operates multiple locations across the country (Lexington, S.C.; Columbia, S.C.; Reno, Nev.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Joliet, Ill. and Ardmore, Okla).

Point of contact - Jeff Hiott, Vice President of Operations

[email protected]

775-825-2995

SOURCE Novo Logistics