Novo Named 2020's Best Place to Work in Financial Technology

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo has been named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of SourceMedia and Best Companies Group. Earlier this month, Novo was named 2020's "Best Business Checking Account" by Money Magazine.

This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year's list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory.

"Novo was built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, and our spirit of teamwork is what fuels our creativity and growth. By cultivating high-performing teams and championing the spirit of innovation, we will continue to lead the charge in revolutionizing fintech to make business banking more efficient and accessible for all," says Novo co-founder and CTO Tyler McIntyre.

The 2020 list included 49 companies and was published by SourceMedia brands American Banker , National Mortgage News , PaymentsSource , Financial Planning and Digital Insurance .

"The competition for talent in technology is intense and companies named to SourceMedia's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology are setting the standard in terms of cultures that help people thrive," said Richard Melville, Group Editorial Director at SourceMedia.

To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S.

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine SourceMedia's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

About Novo

Novo is an award-winning, mobile-first banking platform for the modern entrepreneur, giving users powerfully simple tools to bank on their own terms. Built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, Novo allows users to easily open a robust business checking account in minutes, with no minimum balance requirements, no hidden fees, no paperwork, plus free business checking and debit card access. Focusing on customer centricity, Novo offers revolutionary integrations with today's leading business tools to give entrepreneurs insights into the financial health of their small businesses. Reflecting on the diversity of the American small business landscape, Novo users range from sole proprietors to high-growth startups from all 50 states. For more information, visit https://banknovo.com/ and @banknovo .

