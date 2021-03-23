Novo Nordisk and TetraScience partner on a cloud-based instrument data platform

BAGSVÆRD, Denmark and BOSTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk A/S, a leading global healthcare company, and TetraScience, the leading global Life Sciences R&D Data Cloud, announce a new partnership to design a cloud-based instrument data platform for drug R&D, built natively on Amazon Web Services.

Novo Nordisk will leverage the TetraScience Platform for automated instrument data acquisition and scalable in-cloud processing from heterogeneous sources and data streams, including plate readers, robotic systems, HPLCs, mass spectrometers, flow cytometers, and many more, resulting in harmonized data accessible for exploration, visualization, and advanced data science.

"In order to increase data capture and improve data workflows in early Research, we embarked on this partnership to build up automated structured data pipelines from our laboratory instruments," says Allan Shaw, Corporate Vice President, Computational Research, Novo Nordisk.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Novo Nordisk on this new platform," says Spin Wang, President and CTO of TetraScience. "This partnership will further accelerate the velocity of innovation through advanced data exploration. Novo Nordisk is a leader in the realm of human health and by working together to improve and streamline insights gleaned from data, new technologies for drug delivery will be discovered."

"Biopharma R&D needs to unify and harmonize R&D data in the cloud, in order to fully capitalize on the power of AI and data science. In turn, AI and data science will uncover insights that will accelerate the R&D of therapeutics that extend and enhance human life," explains Patrick Grady, CEO of TetraScience. "Industry participants of all kinds – global pharmas, biotech startups, informatics applications, contract research organizations, and more – recognize that this movement to the R&D Data Cloud must be driven by an open partner network that is deeply data-centric. We are thrilled to further extend this network together with Novo Nordisk."

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 45,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, standardized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

