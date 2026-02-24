Novo Nordisk announces significant reduction in US list price for Wegovy®, Ozempic®, and Rybelsus® (semaglutide medicines), building on continued efforts to expand access

New, lower list price of $675 per month across Wegovy ® , Ozempic ® , and Rybelsus ® , effective January 1, 2027, addresses access barriers to our innovative medicines, especially for patients whose out-of-pocket costs are linked to list price





This action builds on concerted efforts from Novo Nordisk to improve patient access to Wegovy ® and Ozempic ® including savings offers, self-pay through NovoCare ® Pharmacy, select telehealth relationships, and more





These changes in list price do not have an impact on direct-to-patient, self-pay prices





Wegovy®, Ozempic®, and Rybelsus® deliver powerful efficacy in addition to offering a broad range of indications unlike other GLP-1s

PLAINSBORO, N.J. and BAGSVÆRD, Denmark, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Novo Nordisk announced that, effective January 1, 2027, the company will lower the list price, or wholesale acquisition cost (WAC), of Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection 2.4 mg and tablets 25 mg, Ozempic® (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg, 1 mg, and 2 mg, and Rybelsus® (semaglutide) tablets 7 mg or 14 mg to $675, representing reductions of approximately 50% and 35% for Wegovy® and Ozempic®, respectively, from the current list price. This decision applies to all doses of these medicines and reflects Novo Nordisk's commitment to enhancing affordability for patients and both public and private payers dealing with the complexities of the evolving US healthcare system.

"Lowering the list price of Wegovy® and Ozempic® is the best approach to address the unprecedented opportunity to help more than 100 million people living with obesity and over 35 million people with type 2 diabetes in the United States. Private and public payers, as well as patients, want access and have been calling for lower list prices," said Jamey Millar, executive vice president, US Operations of Novo Nordisk. "Our actions today answer that call and remove cost barriers so the value of Wegovy® and Ozempic® can be realized by more patients. The lower list price is intended to connect more people with our innovative medicines, specifically those whose out-of-pocket costs are linked to list price, such as individuals with high-deductible health plans or co-insurance benefit designs."

Not all GLP-1s are the same. Semaglutide is the active ingredient in Wegovy® and Ozempic®, offering powerful efficacy and, unlike any other molecule in the GLP-1 class, it has FDA-approved medicines with a broad range of indications including: obesity (Wegovy®), type 2 diabetes (Ozempic®), type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease (Ozempic® injection), and comorbid cardiovascular disease (Wegovy® and Ozempic®).

Through this action to lower list prices, Novo Nordisk seeks to improve access to these lifesaving medicines for even more patients and is the latest in a series of efforts from Novo Nordisk, making it easier and more affordable for people in the US to get authentic, FDA-approved Wegovy® and Ozempic® in the way that best fits their lives. This change does not impact other access efforts, including direct-to-patient, self-pay prices.

With the supply of all doses of these medicines fully available nationwide in the US, there is no reason for patients to gamble with their health with knock-off products produced by compounders. For more information about these efforts to protect patients, visit semaglutide.com.

What is Wegovy®?

Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection 1.7 mg or 2.4 mg and Wegovy® (semaglutide) tablets 25 mg are prescription medicines used with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity to:

reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as death, heart attack, or stroke in adults with known heart disease and with either obesity or overweight.

help adults with obesity, or some adults with excess weight (overweight) who also have weight-related medical problems to lose weight and keep the weight off.

Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection 1.7 mg or 2.4 mg is used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to help children 12 years and older with obesity to lose weight and keep the weight off

Wegovy® contains semaglutide and should not be used with other semaglutide-containing products or other GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines.

It is not known if Wegovy® injection is safe and effective:

to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events (death, heart attack, or stroke) in people under 18 years

to help children under 12 years of age lose weight and keep the weight off

It is not known if Wegovy® tablets are safe and effective for use in people under 18 years of age.

Important Safety Information

What is the most important information I should know about Wegovy®?

Wegovy® may cause serious side effects, including:

Possible thyroid tumors , including cancer. Tell your healthcare provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Wegovy ® and other medicines that work like Wegovy ® caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Wegovy ® will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people

Tell your healthcare provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Wegovy and other medicines that work like Wegovy caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Wegovy will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people Do not use Wegovy® if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)

Do not use Wegovy® if:

you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)

you have had a serious allergic reaction to semaglutide or any of the ingredients in Wegovy® injection or Wegovy® tablets. See symptoms of serious allergic reaction in "What are the possible side effects of Wegovy®?"

Before using Wegovy®, tell your healthcare provider if you have any other medical conditions, including if you:

have or have had problems with your pancreas or kidneys

have type 2 diabetes and a history of diabetic retinopathy

have or have had depression, suicidal thoughts, or mental health issues

are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Wegovy ® may harm your unborn baby. You should stop using Wegovy ® 2 months before you plan to become pregnant

may harm your unborn baby. You should stop using Wegovy 2 months before you plan to become pregnant are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with Wegovy® tablets. It is not known if Wegovy® when received through an injection passes into your breast milk

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Wegovy® may affect the way some medicines work and some medicines may affect the way Wegovy® works. Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking other medicines to treat diabetes, including sulfonylureas or insulin. Wegovy® slows stomach emptying and can affect medicines that need to pass through the stomach quickly.

What are the possible side effects of Wegovy®?

Wegovy® may cause serious side effects, including:

inflammation of your pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Wegovy ® and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without nausea or vomiting. Sometimes you may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back

Stop using Wegovy and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without nausea or vomiting. Sometimes you may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back gallbladder problems. Wegovy ® may cause gallbladder problems, including gallstones. Some gallstones may need surgery. Call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms, such as pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools

Wegovy may cause gallbladder problems, including gallstones. Some gallstones may need surgery. Call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms, such as pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools increased risk of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), especially those who also take medicines for diabetes such as insulin or sulfonylureas. This can be a serious side effect. Talk to your healthcare provider about how to recognize and treat low blood sugar and check your blood sugar before you start and while you take Wegovy ® . Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, or feeling jittery

This can be a serious side effect. Talk to your healthcare provider about how to recognize and treat low blood sugar and check your blood sugar before you start and while you take Wegovy . Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, or feeling jittery dehydration leading to kidney problems. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away

Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Wegovy ® . Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away

Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Wegovy . Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away serious allergic reactions. Stop using Wegovy ® and get medical help right away, if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat

Stop using Wegovy and get medical help right away, if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat change in vision in people with type 2 diabetes. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Wegovy ®

Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Wegovy increased heart rate . Wegovy ® can increase your heart rate while you are at rest. Tell your healthcare provider if you feel your heart racing or pounding in your chest and it lasts for several minutes

. Wegovy can increase your heart rate while you are at rest. Tell your healthcare provider if you feel your heart racing or pounding in your chest and it lasts for several minutes depression or thoughts of suicide. You should pay attention to any mental changes, especially sudden changes in your mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any mental changes that are new, worse, or worry you

You should pay attention to any mental changes, especially sudden changes in your mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any mental changes that are new, worse, or worry you food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Wegovy® may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your healthcare providers that you are taking Wegovy® before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures

The most common side effects of Wegovy® may include: nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach (abdomen) pain, headache, tiredness (fatigue), upset stomach, dizziness, feeling bloated, belching, low blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes, gas, stomach flu, heartburn, and runny nose or sore throat.

Please click here for Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for Wegovy®.

What are Ozempic® and Rybelsus®?

Ozempic® (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg, 1 mg, or 2 mg and Rybelsus® (semaglutide) tablets 7 mg or 14 mg are prescription medicines used:

along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar (glucose) in adults with type 2 diabetes

Ozempic® is used:

to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease

to reduce the risk of kidney disease worsening, kidney failure (end-stage kidney disease), and death due to cardiovascular disease in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease

Rybelsus® is used:

to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke or death in adults with type 2 diabetes who are at high risk for these events

It is not known if Ozempic® and Rybelsus® are safe and effective for use in children.

Important Safety Information

Do not share your Ozempic® pen with other people, even if the needle has been changed. You may give other people a serious infection or get a serious infection from them.

What is the most important information I should know about Ozempic® and Rybelsus®? Ozempic® and Rybelsus® may cause serious side effects, including:

Possible thyroid tumors, including cancer. Tell your healthcare provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Ozempic® and Rybelsus® and medicines that work like Ozempic® and Rybelsus® caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Ozempic® and Rybelsus® will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people

Do not use Ozempic® or Rybelsus® if:

you or any of your family have ever had MTC, or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)

you have had a serious allergic reaction to semaglutide or any of the ingredients in Ozempic® or Rybelsus®

Before using Ozempic® or Rybelsus®, tell your healthcare provider if you have any other medical conditions, including if you:

have or have had problems with your pancreas or kidneys

have a history of vision problems related to your diabetes

are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if Ozempic ® and Rybelsus ® will harm your unborn baby. You should stop using Ozempic ® or Rybelsus ® 2 months before you plan to become pregnant

and Rybelsus will harm your unborn baby. You should stop using Ozempic or Rybelsus 2 months before you plan to become pregnant are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with Rybelsus®. It is not known if Ozempic® when received through an injection passes into your breast milk. You should stop using Ozempic® at least 2 months before you plan to become pregnant

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, herbal supplements. Rybelsus® may affect the way some medicines work, and some medicines may affect the way Rybelsus® work.

What are the possible side effects of Ozempic® and Rybelsus®?

Ozempic® and Rybelsus® may cause serious side effects, including:

inflammation of your pancreas (pancreatitis) . Stop using Ozempic ® or Rybelsus ® and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without nausea or vomiting. Sometimes you may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back

. Stop using Ozempic or Rybelsus and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without nausea or vomiting. Sometimes you may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back changes in vision . Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Ozempic ® or Rybelsus ®

. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Ozempic or Rybelsus low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) . Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Ozempic ® or Rybelsus ® with another medicine that can cause low blood sugar, such as a sulfonylurea or insulin. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include: dizziness or lightheadedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, and feeling jittery

. Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Ozempic or Rybelsus with another medicine that can cause low blood sugar, such as a sulfonylurea or insulin. dizziness or lightheadedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, and feeling jittery dehydration leading to kidney problems . Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away

. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away severe stomach problems . Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Ozempic ® or Rybelsus ® . Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away

. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Ozempic or Rybelsus . Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away serious allergic reactions . Stop using Ozempic ® or Rybelsus ® and get medical help right away, if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat

. Stop using Ozempic or Rybelsus and get medical help right away, if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat gallbladder problems . Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who take Ozempic ® and Rybelsus ® . Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get symptoms of gallbladder problems, which may include: pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), yellowing of skin or eyes (jaundice), fever, or clay-colored stools

. Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who take Ozempic and Rybelsus . Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get symptoms of gallbladder problems, which may include: pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), yellowing of skin or eyes (jaundice), fever, or clay-colored stools food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Ozempic® and Rybelsus® may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your healthcare providers that you are taking Ozempic® or Rybelsus® before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures

The most common side effects of Ozempic® and Rybelsus® may include nausea, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, decreased appetite, vomiting, and constipation. When taking Rybelsus®, they may also include decreased appetite.

Please click here for Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for Ozempic® and here for Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for Rybelsus®.

