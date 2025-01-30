Novo Nordisk Foundation granted DKK 10 billion (€1.35 billion) to benefit people and the planet in milestone year

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, on its 100th anniversary, the Novo Nordisk Foundation reached a new milestone, awarding close to DKK 10.1 billion (€1.35 billion) to support nearly 1,800 new projects aimed at improving people's health and the sustainability of society and the planet.

The Foundation's support spanned a diverse array of initiatives, both within Denmark and globally, including projects focused on the green transition, advancement of new technologies, cardiometabolic diseases, and antimicrobial resistance.

"2024 was a highly impactful year for the Novo Nordisk Foundation," says Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, CEO of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. "In addition to projects funded, we launched new international collaborations and expanded our geographical presence beyond Denmark."

It is the first time the Foundation has awarded more than DKK 10 billion in philanthropic grants and investments in a year, surpassing the DKK 9.1 billion (€1.21 billion) awarded in 2023.

"It is a great privilege to be able to contribute to science and innovation that will help create better lives and a more sustainable future. We want to recognise the invaluable contributions from our partners and grant recipients on this journey. By engaging in public and private partnerships in Denmark and abroad we aim to ensure that our efforts are in line with societal needs," says Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen.

"Looking ahead to 2025, we plan to further increase our grant-giving capacity thanks to the continued success of the Novo Group companies and the strong performance of Novo Holdings, our wholly owned holding and investment company," says Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen.

Major 2024 Novo Nordisk Foundation initiatives and grants include:



In addition, the Foundation committed up to DKK 10 billion (€1.35 billion) to convert land in Denmark to enable space for more nature and biodiversity and for agricultural production based on modern technologies. These funds are to be awarded for projects over a period of ten years, with the first grant being awarded in December 2024 for a rewilding project along the Kongeåen River.

Watch more: CEO Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen and members of the Foundation leadership discuss the why behind the Foundation's major initiatives in 2024.

About the Novo Nordisk Foundation

Established in Denmark in 1924, the Novo Nordisk Foundation is an enterprise foundation with philanthropic objectives. The vision of the Foundation is to improve people's health and the sustainability of society and the planet. The Foundation's mission is to progress research and innovation in the prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic and infectious diseases as well as to advance knowledge and solutions to support a green transformation of society.

www.novonordiskfonden.dk/en

SOURCE Novo Nordisk Foundation