Novo Nordisk launches first and only multi-month subscription program for FDA-approved Wegovy®, offering savings of up to $1,200/year

New subscription-based option helps eligible self-pay patients start and stay on Wegovy ® with predictable pricing

with predictable pricing Available March 31, 2026, through Ro, WeightWatchers, LifeMD, with Hims & Hers, Sesame, and other telehealth providers coming online soon

Program builds on Novo Nordisk's efforts to meet patients where they seek care and expand affordable options to access authentic, FDA-approved Wegovy ®

Wegovy® offers adults with obesity significant weight loss, along with diet and exercise, and is FDA-approved to lower the risk of major CV events such as death, heart attack, or stroke in adults with obesity with known heart disease — a claim only Wegovy® can make

PLAINSBORO, N.J., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk today announced a new multi-month subscription program for Wegovy® (semaglutide) that provides eligible self-pay patients who enroll in the program through select telehealth providers a lower, predictable monthly price. The program is designed to reduce cost uncertainty and help people start and stay on FDA-approved obesity treatment.

"The new Wegovy® subscription program removes barriers, providing people who enroll a simple, affordable, and consistent way to start and stay on genuine, FDA-approved treatment," said Ed Cinca, senior vice president, Marketing & Patient Solutions at Novo Nordisk. "By providing predictable monthly pricing, multi-month options, and access through trusted telehealth providers, this program aims to support a more manageable way for people to stay on treatment and focus on achieving meaningful, sustainable weight loss outcomes."

Novo Nordisk Subscription program details

This first and only subscription program for FDA-approved Wegovy® will be available beginning March 31, 2026, through Ro, WeightWatchers, LifeMD, with Hims & Hers, Sesame, and others to follow soon. Patients can save up to $600/year on the Wegovy® pill and up to $1,200/year on the Wegovy® injection with a 12-month subscription and should contact their telehealth providers directly for eligibility and enrollment details.

Eligible self-pay patients can choose 3-, 6- or 12-month subscriptions, with longer subscription periods offering lower monthly pricing:

Wegovy® pen (0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg, 2.4 mg)*

3-month subscription: $329/month, a savings of $240 per year

6-month subscription: $299/month, a savings of $600 per year

12‑month subscription: $249/month, a savings of $1,200 per year

Wegovy® pill (9 mg and 25 mg doses)**

3-month subscription: $289/month, a savings of $120 per year

6-month subscription: $269/month, a savings of $360 per year

12‑month subscription: $249/month, a savings of $600 per year

*Wegovy HD (semaglutide) injection 7.2 mg will be added at a later date.

**Self-pay patients pay $149 for each month of 1.5 mg and 4 mg. 4 mg offer available until August 31, 2026, then $199 per month for 4 mg.

Limited-time offers are separate and distinct and not included in monthly subscriptions. Patients should contact their telehealth provider directly for complete program terms, as these vary by platform.

Obesity is a chronic disease that requires ongoing management under the care of a healthcare professional. The subscription model is designed to help support people living with obesity by providing greater cost predictability and encouraging treatment consistency so that people focus on their long-term weight management goals in partnership with their healthcare teams.

In addition to working with select telehealth providers, Wegovy® is available through a range of additional access points, including more than 70,000 US pharmacies and NovoCare® Pharmacy. Those with commercial insurance coverage can access Wegovy® for as little as $25 per month through existing savings programs.

About obesity

Obesity is a serious, chronic, progressive, and complex disease that requires long-term management.1-3 One key misunderstanding is that this is a disease of just lack of willpower, when in fact there is underlying biology that may impede people with obesity from losing weight and keeping it off.1,3 Obesity is influenced by a variety of factors, including genetics, social determinants of health, and the environment.4,5

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for more than 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity, rare blood and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term, and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With a US presence spanning 40 years, Novo Nordisk US is headquartered in New Jersey and employs approximately 10,000 people throughout the country across more than 10 manufacturing, R&D and corporate locations in seven states plus Washington DC. For more information, visit novonordisk-us.com, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

What is Wegovy®?

Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection is a prescription medicine used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to:

reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as death, heart attack, or stroke in adults with known heart disease and with either obesity or overweight.

help adults and children aged 12 years and older with obesity, or some adults with excess weight (overweight) who also have weight-related medical problems to lose weight and keep the weight off.

Wegovy® (semaglutide) tablets are a prescription medicine used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to:

reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as death, heart attack, or stroke in adults with known heart disease and with either obesity or overweight.

help adults with obesity, or some adults with excess weight (overweight) who also have weight related medical problems to lose weight and keep the weight off.

Wegovy® contains semaglutide and should not be used with other semaglutide-containing products or other GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines.

It is not known if Wegovy® injection is safe and effective:

to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events (death, heart attack, or stroke) in people under 18 years

to help children under 12 years of age lose weight and keep the weight off.

It is not known if Wegovy® tablets are safe and effective for use in people under 18 years of age.

Important Safety Information

What is the most important information I should know about Wegovy®?

Wegovy® may cause serious side effects, including:

Possible thyroid tumors, including cancer. Tell your healthcare provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Wegovy ® and other medicines that work like Wegovy ® caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Wegovy ® will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people

Tell your healthcare provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Wegovy and other medicines that work like Wegovy caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Wegovy will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people Do not use Wegovy® if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)

Do not use Wegovy® if:

you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)

you have had a serious allergic reaction to semaglutide or any of the ingredients in Wegovy® injection or Wegovy® tablets. See symptoms of serious allergic reaction in "What are the possible side effects of Wegovy®?"

Before using Wegovy®, tell your healthcare provider if you have any other medical conditions, including if you:

have or have had problems with your pancreas or kidneys

have type 2 diabetes and a history of diabetic retinopathy

are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Wegovy ® may harm your unborn baby. You should stop using Wegovy ® 2 months before you plan to become pregnant

may harm your unborn baby. You should stop using Wegovy 2 months before you plan to become pregnant are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with Wegovy® tablets. It is not known if Wegovy® when received through an injection passes into your breast milk

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Wegovy® may affect the way some medicines work and some medicines may affect the way Wegovy® works. Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking other medicines to treat diabetes, including sulfonylureas or insulin. Wegovy® slows stomach emptying and can affect medicines that need to pass through the stomach quickly.

What are the possible side effects of Wegovy®?

Wegovy® may cause serious side effects, including:

inflammation of your pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Wegovy® and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without nausea or vomiting. Sometimes you may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back

Stop using Wegovy® and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without nausea or vomiting. Sometimes you may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back gallbladder problems. Wegovy ® may cause gallbladder problems, including gallstones. Some gallstones may need surgery. Call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms, such as pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools

Wegovy may cause gallbladder problems, including gallstones. Some gallstones may need surgery. Call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms, such as pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools increased risk of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), especially those who also take medicines for diabetes such as insulin or sulfonylureas. This can be a serious side effect. Talk to your healthcare provider about how to recognize and treat low blood sugar and check your blood sugar before you start and while you take Wegovy®. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, or feeling jittery

This can be a serious side effect. Talk to your healthcare provider about how to recognize and treat low blood sugar and check your blood sugar before you start and while you take Wegovy®. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, or feeling jittery dehydration leading to kidney problems. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away

Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away severe stomach problems . Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Wegovy ®. Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away

. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Wegovy Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away serious allergic reactions . Stop using Wegovy ® and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat

. Stop using Wegovy and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat change in vision in people with type 2 diabetes. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Wegovy ®

Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Wegovy increased heart rate. Wegovy ® can increase your heart rate while you are at rest. Tell your healthcare provider if you feel your heart racing or pounding in your chest and it lasts for several minutes

Wegovy can increase your heart rate while you are at rest. Tell your healthcare provider if you feel your heart racing or pounding in your chest and it lasts for several minutes food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Wegovy® may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your healthcare providers that you are taking Wegovy® before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures

The most common side effects of Wegovy® may include: nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach (abdomen) pain, changes in skin sensations, headache, tiredness (fatigue), upset stomach, dizziness, feeling bloated, belching, low blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes, gas, stomach flu, heartburn, and hair loss.

Please click here for Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide for Wegovy®.

Contacts for further information

References:

Kaplan LM, Golden A, Jinnett K, et al. Perceptions of barriers to effective obesity care: results from the national action study. Obesity. 2018;26(1):61–69. Bray GA, Kim KK, Wilding JPH; World Obesity Federation. Obesity: a chronic relapsing progressive disease process. A position statement of the World Obesity Federation. Obes Rev. 2017;18(7):715–723. Garvey WT, Mechanick JI, Brett EM, et al. American association of clinical endocrinologists and American College of Endocrinology comprehensive clinical practice guidelines for medical care of patients with obesity. Endocr Pract. 2016;22 (Suppl 3):1–203. Wharton S, Lingvay I, Bogdanski P, et al. Oral semaglutide 25 mg in adults with overweight or obesity. N Engl J Med. 2025; 393:1077-1087. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2500969. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Risk Factors for Obesity. Last accessed: December 2025. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/risk-factors/risk-factors.html

SOURCE Novo Nordisk