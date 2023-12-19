Novo Tellus raises its third fund successfully with US $510 million in oversubscribed commitments

News provided by

Novo Tellus

19 Dec, 2023, 19:05 ET

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Tellus announced today the swift completion of fundraising for its third private equity fund, Novo Tellus PE Fund 3, L.P. (the "Fund"). The Fund surpassed its fundraising target by 36% and closed fundraising at its hard cap of US $510 million in commitments. 

The Fund completed its raise six months after holding its first closing in June 2023, with 100% of its existing institutional investors re-committing to the Fund, joined by a distinguished set of new limited partners from around the world.

In the 12 years since it was founded, Novo Tellus has established a distinctive record of partnering closely with ambitious business leaders to reinvigorate growth in technology and industrial companies in Southeast Asia and beyond. Novo Tellus has developed a specialised investment strategy that combines deep sector knowledge with close, empathic management partnerships to expand business vision, grow products and services, and create lasting business growth over time.

"We're grateful for the support of our distinguished and diverse limited partners, who represent many of the pre-eminent institutional investors globally," said Loke Wai San, Managing Partner. "While we are happy to complete fundraising in a difficult environment, we remain unflinchingly focused on our core business of partnering with great management teams to invest in growth and compound value for all stakeholders.

The technology supply chain continues to re-order itself on a massive global scale today, creating important opportunities for skilled investors to help management teams navigate complexity and capitalise on new growth opportunities. Our specialised investment model gets better and better as we keep accreting experience, relationships, and successful outcomes in our sector over time. We will continue to focus our energies and experience on growing this singular sectoral advantage over time as we develop and grow Fund 3 with our stakeholders".

About Novo Tellus

Novo Tellus is a private equity firm specialising in building lasting growth in technology supply chain companies throughout Southeast Asia and beyond. With a specialised investment team and a proven track record, Novo Tellus seeks to create deeply informed and empathic partnerships with business leaders to expand vision and re-invigorate business growth over time.

SOURCE Novo Tellus

