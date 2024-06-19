Novobeing and Positron Partner to Bring Award-Winning Cinematic VR to Healthcare Settings

Under the exclusive license, Novobeing will gain access to Positron's award-winning VR content library as well as the ability to utilize existing 3D assets to create new immersive wellness experiences. This partnership enables Novobeing to broaden its offerings with new immersive experiences designed to entertain and distract users, adding to its established therapeutic, meditation, and breathwork programs.

Jeffrey Travis Founder and CEO of Positron will join Novobeing's advisory board to provide corporate strategy support and leverage his extensive experience and network to help support the company's expansion. Jeffrey Travis is an award-winning writer, director, producer and VR industry pioneer based in Los Angeles.

"I am pleased to partner with Novobeing and help extend the use of our one-of-a-kind experiences to healthcare settings. There is an urgent need for mental health support in hospitals, and innovative XR technologies like Novobeing can make a true difference in the lives of those facing hospitalization and serious illness," said Travis.

Commenting on Positron's impact, Nik Vassev, Co-Founder and COO of Novobeing, noted, "Jeffrey and the Positron team are true pioneers in combining cinematic storytelling with virtual reality to create transformative experiences. We are excited to offer these to our customers and bring much-needed joy and uplifting moments during challenging times."

Positron's Cinematic VR Experiences and Technology

Positron is renowned for delivering multisensory VR experiences that seamlessly blend the drama of cinematic storytelling with advanced engineering and technology. Their XR Cinemas, featuring their Voyager® motion chairs, have become popular attractions in museums, exhibitions, cinemas, and entertainment spaces worldwide. The company's innovative chairs incorporate haptics and scents to provide an unparalleled immersive experience.

Positron's VR experiences have garnered several prestigious awards, highlighting their excellence in the field. Their accolades include the Lumiere Award 2022 for Best Use of VR and Best VR Museum & Education Experience, the Telly Awards 2020 for Best Immersive & Mixed Reality Experience, and a Visionary Award nomination at the Cannes Festival 2020.

One notable experience is "The Secrets of Tutankhamen," where audiences can relive the discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb, flying through photorealistic scenes captured in astonishing detail using volumetric capture in Egypt.

Positron has established a global network of cinematic XR Cinema centers, and has partnered with industry giants like Disney, Universal, and DreamWorks. Their XR Cinema experiences have been offered in multiple cities across the U.S., as well as in Mexico, Canada, France, Australia, and Taiwan, bringing their groundbreaking VR technology to a worldwide audience.

About Novobeing

Novobeing combines proven well-being practices with immersive technology to create calmer, healthier, and more relaxing environments. Our easy-to-use XR platform sets a new standard in well-being, transforming high-stress areas, including corporate offices and healthcare facilities, into spaces of rejuvenation and holistic well-being. The Novobeing platform offers a variety of on-demand wellness sessions, immersive meditations, calming environments, soundscapes, and science-backed programs, making essential stress relief and mental health tools engaging and accessible. For more information, visit www.novobeing.com .

About Positron

Positron is an immersive entertainment and technology company producing and distributing premium cinematic VR experiences on their patented Voyager VR motion chairs. Positron XR Cinemas are offered globally in museums, theaters, and tourist destinations, Positron was recognized by Fast Company as a "Top 10 VR/AR Company." For more information, visit www.gopositron.com .

SOURCE Novobeing Inc.