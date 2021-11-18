Novocardia™ Recognized as a Rising Disruptor by Bernstein in U.S. Health Care Services

Novocardia's significant potential to change cardiovascular disease care makes them stand out as a Rising Disruptor. Tweet this

The report ranked this year's top 25 Disruptors and named Rising Disruptors, which are earlier-stage companies that represent important disruption themes and have the potential for significant impact on how health care is delivered. Novocardia was selected as one of six Rising Disruptors.

"Novocardia is thrilled to be recognized by Bernstein as a Rising Disruptor in U.S. health care services for 2021," said Daniel Blumenthal, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Novocardia. "We are truly passionate about improving the delivery of cardiovascular care in this country, and we believe empowering cardiologists through value-based care, and fee-for-value reimbursement models is the vehicle through which we make that happen. Novocardia is proud to be at the forefront of this pivotal transformation in cardiovascular care."

Bernstein analysts identified the shift to value-based care as the largest disruption to the U.S. health care system. According to the report, value-based care has the potential to reduce health care costs by $1 trillion. The current value-based care sector is estimated to grow from $250 billion today to nearly $900 billion in 2030 and increase total medical spending from 2% in 2020 to 12% by 2030.*

"Novocardia's significant potential to change cardiovascular disease care through a value-based care delivery platform emphasizing proactive and prevention-focused care made the company stand out as a Rising Disruptor," said Lance Wilkes, Bernstein's Senior Analyst covering U.S. Health Care Services. "With increasing demands for cost-effectiveness, convenience, and improved health outcomes, the pace of disruption in the health care industry is continuing to accelerate, and we look forward to seeing how Novocardia grows in the new year."

* Bernstein, September 2021, "The 2021 Bernstein Disruptors 25," www.bernstein.com

ABOUT NOVOCARDIA™

Founded in 2020, Novocardia is on a mission to transform how cardiovascular disease care is delivered in the United States and help patients with heart and vascular disease live longer, healthier, and more satisfying lives. Novocardia is committed to putting cardiologists, and their patients, at the center of care by investing in our partner practices, deploying purpose-built data and analytics tools to improve patient outcomes, and enabling our partners to transition more successfully to value-based care. To learn more about Novocardia, please visit www.novocardiahealth.com.

ABOUT BERNSTEIN

Founded more than 50 years ago, Bernstein Private Wealth Management, a unit of AllianceBernstein L.P. (A.B.), provides investment planning advice and services to individuals, families, endowments, foundations, and other financial guardians, so that they can reach their long-term investment objectives. Our global research enables us to customize a portfolio that suits any investment goal, income need, tax situation, or tolerance for risk. The firm managed $110 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Bernstein.com.

SOURCE Novocardia

Related Links

www.novocardiahealth.com

