Novocure Limited Investigation Initiated: SueWallSt Investigates the Officers and Directors of Novocure Limited (NVCR)

Novocure reported its Phase 3 TRIDENT Trial failed to achieve its primary endpoint of an increase in overall survival for patients at the start of chemoradiation. Shares were down more than 18% midday on June 18, 2026.

NEW YORK,, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors who held Novocure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares lost more than $3 per share on June 18, 2026, when the stock had fallen over 18% in a single session. Shareholders who suffered a loss are encouraged to submit their information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

On its Q3 2025 earnings call, then-CEO Ashley Cordova indicated TRIDENT was examining "the benefit of starting Tumor Treating Fields concurrently with chemo radiation in newly diagnosed GBM," as opposed to the current practice of waiting until after the "chemo radiation cycle ends." On January 14, 2026, during Novocure's presentation at a healthcare conference, CEO Frank Leonard indicated they expected, for the majority of patients in the study, that "we'll produce better duration of therapy overall than in our prior study." He further claimed, with respect to the upcoming readouts, that the company had put itself "in a place to build additional evidence over the coming years to keep this growth going."

Several months later, on June 18, 2026, shares were falling more than 18% midday after the Company disclosed that its Phase 3 TRIDENT trial missed the primary overall survival endpoint, wiping out roughly $3.30 per share in value.

Shareholders who lost money on their NVCR investment are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NVCR Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the NVCR investigation? A: Investors who purchased NVCR stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did NVCR stock drop? A: Shares had collapsed more than 18%, a decline of rover $3 per share, after the Company disclosed that its Phase 3 TRIDENT glioblastoma trial missed the primary overall survival endpoint. Investors who purchased shares at elevated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do NVCR investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact SueWallSt? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my NVCR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought NVCR and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com