OI SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving O-I Glass

O-I Glass told investors to expect full-year 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.00 to $1.50 per share. Q2 2026 adjusted earnings came in at $0.09 per share, and the stock fell roughly 15%.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two numbers now sit side by side for O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) shareholders: $1.00 to $1.50, the full-year adjusted EPS range management put in front of investors on April 29, 2026, and $0.09, the adjusted EPS the Company reported for the second quarter of 2026 on July 29, 2026. Shares fell more than 15% on the news. If you lost money on O-I Glass stock, click here to find out if you may qualify to recover or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

The reported quarter also came in below revenue and earnings expectations, and the Company cut its full-year outlook. On the April 29 call, Chief Executive Officer Gordon Hardie stated that full-year sales volumes were expected to be "about flat with the prior year." By the July 29, 2026 earnings call, "lower sales volume" had to be "offset" by "[f]avorable currency and stable consolidated selling prices" as well as "favorable operating costs."

SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations on behalf of O-I Glass investors.

Shareholders who purchased OI shares and suffered losses are encouraged to submit their information today . You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST : SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the OI Investigation

Q: How much did OI stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 15% on July 29, 2026 after the Company again reduced its full-year 2026 guidance and further pushed back planned fiscal 2027 targets. Investors who purchased shares at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether O-I Glass made materially false or misleading statements regarding its full-year 2026 guidance and projected fiscal 2027 targets. When O-I Glass lowered its guidance following Q2 2026 results, the stock declined sharply.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the OI investigation? A: Investors who purchased OI stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do OI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my OI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought OI and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com