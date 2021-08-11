NovoDynamics Celebrates 20 Years Deploying Successful AI Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoDynamics, Inc., a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, marks its 20th anniversary this week, during the HIMSS21 Global Health Conference and Exhibition.

Incorporated in 2001, NovoDynamics has a long track record of developing highly successful AI solutions that have solved critical challenges for a wide variety of customers including prestigious universities, international government and military organizations, and commercial enterprises. Today, NovoDynamics is applying its pre-eminent AI technologies and expertise to the Health Care industry.

The new NovoDynamics® NovoHealth™ Dental platform is rapidly making insurance claims processing faster, more accurate, and less expensive. NovoHealth Dental helps insurance claim reviewers be more efficient and effective, particularly in identifying fraud, waste, and abuse. NovoHealth Dental has already processed millions of insurance claims and has identified tens of millions of dollars in potential savings for major US dental insurance customers.

According to NovoDynamics Chairman and CEO David Rock, "Customer reception to the release of the NovoHealth Dental platform has dramatically exceeded our expectations. NovoHealth Dental uses advanced AI technologies to automatically analyze each piece of claim data associated with every claim submitted, including radiographs and other attachments. It can quickly and accurately analyze claim quality, perform payment integrity checks, detect provider outliers, and assess diseases. The speed, accuracy, and effectiveness of NovoDynamics AI is transforming the Health Care industry."

Learn more at novodynamics.com.

SOURCE NovoDynamics

Related Links

http://www.novodynamics.com

