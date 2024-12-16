NovoEd Named to the GSV 150 for Fourth Year in a Row

Leading Learning Platform Recognized in 2025 List of the Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning and Workforce Skills

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading learning platform for global workforce transformation, is pleased to announce its recognition in the 2025 GSV 150 . This highly anticipated annual list highlights innovative technology companies that are at the forefront of digital learning and workforce development. This honor marks NovoEd's fourth inclusion in a row in this prestigious industry compilation.

To select the GSV 150, the organization's team evaluated 2,500+ global companies across five key factors: revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile. The 2025 cohort of the GSV 150 collectively reaches 3 billion learners and generates more than $25B in annual revenue. These companies are continuously innovating and evolving to maximize the impact of the education they power, incorporating technology to improve educational access and quality around the globe.

"With the introduction of NovoAI in 2024 NovoEd is able to provide a suite of proprietary artificial intelligence tools designed to deliver global learning experiences at scale while putting people front and center," said CEO and Chairman of the Board Scott Kinney. "This dynamic addition to our collaborative cohort learning platform demonstrates our commitment to empowering our client community to provide transformational learning initiatives. We're grateful to be recognized by GSV for this work alongside the world's most influential edtech companies."

"The rapid rise of generative AI is fueling knowledge and creating opportunities we had not imagined before," says Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. "Multi-modality is making education more engaging, AI tools are driving personalization and productivity, and learning is happening at the speed of light. Effectively everyone across the 2025 GSV 150 has generative AI deeply embedded in their offering."

Of the 2025 GSV 150, 58% are based in the US; 15% are Europe-based; 11% are India-based; 4% are based in Canada; and, notably, after two years' absence, Chinese EdTech companies are back on the list. A meaningful shift towards profitability is evident throughout, with the estimated EBITDA score of the 2025 cohort up 21% versus last year.



About NovoEd

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd transforms learning through an integrated solution for creating, facilitating, and delivering high-impact learning experiences. Global organizations trust NovoEd to enable experiences that go beyond content and knowledge checks, integrating peer learning, feedback, practice, and application. NovoEd works with all content sources and supports all types of formal learning, including self-paced, hybrid, blended, cohort-based, one-to-one, and team-based learning. To learn more about why companies like 3M, Marriott, and Nestlé use NovoEd to go beyond content and knowledge checks to drive performance readiness at scale, visit https://www.novoed.com/ to learn more.

About GSV

Founded in 2011, GSV is a global platform that drives education and workforce skills innovation. Our mission is that ALL people have equal access to the future, and we believe that scaled innovations in "PreK to Gray" learning and skills are crucial to achieving this goal. The GSV platform includes the ASU+GSV Summit, hosted annually in San Diego with 7,000+ attendees; the India-based ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit, now entering its third year; and The AI Show @ ASU+GSV, an immersive exploration of the AI Revolution in education, which welcomed 10,000+ attendees this year. GSV Ventures, GSV's investment arm founded in 2015, is a multi-stage venture fund investing in the most transformational companies across the global "PreK to Gray" landscape. Learn more at GSV.ventures .

