Novogradac Conference to Explore Future of Renewable Energy Development

Novogradac to Host 2026 Spring Renewable Energy Tax Credits Conference May 14-15 in San Diego

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewable energy professionals will gather to explore the latest financing tools, policy changes and market trends shaping the future of clean energy development at the Novogradac 2026 Spring Renewable Energy Tax Credits Conference, May 14-15 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

Renewable energy developers, investors, lenders and advisors will give essential insights into navigating evolving regulations, optimizing capital stacks, partnering with tax credit investors, and aligning project planning with federal and state energy goals.

Topics of discussion will include the latest federal and state-level policy updates, the state of the investment market, foreign entity of concern regulations, recommended practices to find adequate funding for developments, clean energy investors' objectives, a look ahead at the next 18 months and more. The full agenda can be found here.

"It's never been more important to understand not just where the renewable energy market stands today, but how to successfully navigate it," said Josh Morris, conference chair and a partner in Novogradac's Dover, Ohio, office. "We built this year's conference with that in mind; starting with a strong educational foundation, then moving into real-time perspectives from market participants on what's getting deals done and finally wrapping up the conference by focusing on where the industry is headed and how to position yourself for success. The goal is for attendees to leave with practical insight they can apply immediately in today's environment."

The Novogradac 2026 Spring Renewable Energy Tax Credits Conference is co-hosted by Bildmore Clean Energy, CAC Specialty, Crux Climate, Monarch Private Capital, Nixon Peabody and Raymond James Renewable Energy Investments. Sponsors include Alliant Insurance Services Inc., Aon, Euclid Transactional, Foss & Company, Greenprint Capital, Howden Broking Group, KeyState, LUX Speed Capital, REC Americas, Reunion Infrastructure, Summit Ridge Energy and WTW.

Novogradac will host a pre-conference workshop Wednesday, May 13. The Renewable Energy 360 Workshop: The Full Project Finance Experience will provide insight into financing clean energy properties by using tax incentives as part of the capital stack. The workshop will cover hot topics such as foreign entities of concern, prevailing wage and apprenticeship, domestic content and more. There is a separate registration fee for the pre-conference workshop.

About Novogradac

Novogradac, which has been in business for more than 35 years, has grown to more than 800 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy. For additional information on Novogradac's personnel and areas of expertise, visit www.novoco.com or call (415) 356-8000.

SOURCE Novogradac & Company LLP