Novogradac to Celebrate Affordable Housing Achievements at Upcoming Conference

Novogradac to Host 2026 Housing Tax Credit and Bonds Conference, Oct. 1-2 in Nashville, Tennessee

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novogradac partner Rebecca Arthur will announce the winners of the 2026 Novogradac Journal of Tax Credits Development of Distinction Awards at the Novogradac 2026 Housing Tax Credit and Bonds Conference, Oct. 1-2 at the Grand Hyatt Nashville.

Affordable housing professionals will gather to learn about and discuss the intricacies of competitive 9% low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) investments, as well as developments financed with 4% LIHTCs and tax-exempt private activity bonds (PABs). Developers, investors, lenders, syndicators, public-sector partners and advisors will come together to connect with peers from across the country and leave better positioned to move LIHTC investments forward.

Planned sessions include the Washington Report, debt and equity panels, a panel that will discuss how to put the lower PAB financed-by threshold into place, a preservation pointers panel presented by the Novogradac Rental Housing Preservation Working Group, discussions on gap financing and compliance, and more. The full agenda can be found here.

"Addressing the need for affordable housing requires a coordinated, well-informed approach," said Arthur, who is serving as chair of the conference. Arthur manages Novogradac's metro Kansas City, Missouri, and Dallas offices. "This conference provides a timely opportunity to connect with peers to share market perspectives and practical takeaways that mesh with today's dynamic policy and pricing environment."

The Novogradac 2026 Housing Tax Credit and Bonds Conference is co-hosted by Huntington Bank. Enterprise Community Partners/BWE, Lument, Polsinelli Law Firm, PNC Bank, R4 Capital and Sugar Creek Capital are sponsoring the conference. Exhibitors include Boston Capital Finance LLC and Scott Insurance.

Novogradac will host a pre-conference workshop Wednesday, Sept. 30. The LIHTC Basics Workshop will review the basic elements of the credit such as LIHTC participants, investment structures, timelines and more. There is a separate registration fee for the workshop.

About Novogradac

Novogradac, which has been in business for more than 35 years, has grown to more than 800 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy. For additional information on Novogradac's personnel and areas of expertise, visit www.novoco.com or call (415) 356-8000.

SOURCE Novogradac & Company LLP