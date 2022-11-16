NovoHydrogen and TigerGenCo to Collaborate on Green Hydrogen Supply at New Jersey Power Plant

PEM Electrolyzers Provided by Ohmium: Green Hydrogen Could Replace Gas at New Jersey Power Plant

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoHydrogen and TigerGenCo, LLC (TGC) announced today their intent to advance development of green hydrogen capacity to reduce reliance on natural gas at the Bayonne Energy Center located in New Jersey and serving power to New York City via a sub-Hudson cable. NovoHydrogen, a leader in deploying and commercializing successful innovative energy transition technologies, will develop and operate the hydrogen production facility to reduce Bayonne's carbon emissions while continuing to provide reliable electricity supply to the New York Metro area. Ohmium International , Inc., a green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures, and deploys PEM Electrolyzers, plans to provide the electrolyzers for the project. New technology allows for the combustion of zero-carbon fuels to provide the same controllable power without the associated emissions from fossil natural gas.

"Green hydrogen offers a tremendous opportunity to utilize current gas-powered energy generating assets to provide 100% 24/7 dispatchable clean power for the New York Metro region. We are tremendously excited to work with the TigerGenCo team on this innovative project to show what can be done," said Matt McMonagle, NovoHydrogen's CEO. "Ohmium's PEM electrolyzers provide us with the perfect scalable and flexible solution for this application. We can expand capacity over time as the project progresses."

"The New York Metro region, and the world, are moving towards clean energy solutions. We continue to explore ways to reduce emissions and make our portfolio of assets more environmentally friendly while at the same time providing residents and businesses with reliable, dispatchable power," said TigerGenCo CEO Tom Miller. "We look forward to continuing to work with the team at NovoHydrogen to create the first operating green hydrogen fueled peaker plants in the region."

NovoHydrogen develops both on and off-site renewable hydrogen solutions for its customers. The company works closely with renewable electricity providers and top hydrogen equipment providers to deliver green hydrogen where and when it is needed. This innovative approach provides large power plant operators, such as TGC, with the ability to provide the same controllable power as that from the combustion of fossil natural gas, without the associated greenhouse gas emissions.

About Novo Hydrogen

NovoHydrogen is a renewable hydrogen project developer. NovoHydrogen's mission is to accelerate the energy transition with a focus on the tough-to-decarbonize industrial, transportation, and power sectors We are led by the conviction that zero-carbon hydrogen is a key piece of the decarbonization puzzle. This drives our passion for our work. NovoHydrogen focuses on the origination, project development, and financial structuring of renewable hydrogen projects to serve our customers. We leverage our deep energy sector knowledge to provide renewable hydrogen solutions. NovoHydrogen is experienced at deploying and commercializing successful innovative energy transition technologies. Our extensive learnings from across the energy sector include developing solar, wind, and battery storage assets and oil & gas operations. This track record has given us real project experience that customers can trust.

About TigerGenCo

TigerGenCo is a developer, owner and operator of power generation and energy infrastructure projects in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast States. The company's management team has diverse and extensive experience in energy markets throughout the US. The company was formed with an emphasis on delivering safe, reliable, and efficient power supply by combining top industry personnel and best-in-class operating and development assets. TigerGenCo is responsible for the operation of the Bayonne Energy Center in Bayonne, NJ and Red Oak Power in Sayreville, NJ and is developing new clean energy production and infrastructure projects.

