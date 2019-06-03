Novolex Announces Pink Product Program to Support Breast Cancer Awareness

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex™, a leader in packaging choice and sustainability, announces the launch of its 2019 Pink Product Program. The Pink Product Program provides products for retailers, restaurants and foodservice organizations to show support for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the annual international campaign to increase awareness of the disease and raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure. Since 2015, Novolex has donated to Breast Cancer Awareness programs with proceeds from the Pink Product Program.

Products in the Pink Product Program are available for order now until July 26, 2019 for the Hilex Poly bags, and September 1, 2019 for items from Waddington North America. To place an order, call 800-845-6051 for Hilex Poly bags and 888-962-2877 for Waddington North America products. For detailed product information, please visit www.novolex.com..

"Through the Pink Product Program and donation, we're helping our customers and the thousands of consumers who use their products raise public awareness and contribute our support to efforts to find a cure for breast cancer," stated Stan Bikulege, CEO and Chairman of Novolex.

This year, select products from the company's Hilex Poly and Waddington North America brands will turn pink. The pink options from Hilex Poly include t-shirt bags, wave top bags and soft loop handle bags. Waddington North America will feature cups, wine glasses, plates and cutlery in pink.

About Novolex

Novolex™ develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provide customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employees, Novolex operates 60 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

