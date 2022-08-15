Novolex Appoints New Chief Human Resources Officer

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex® announced today that Lisa Dulski is appointed Chief Human Resources Officer, effective today, Aug. 15, 2022. In this capacity, Dulski will lead the Novolex global human resources organization.

She succeeds Dave Cowfer, who has elected to retire after providing exceptional human resources leadership to Novolex for more than seven years.

Lisa Dulski has been appointed Chief Human Resources Officer at Novolex. 'I look forward to joining Novolex and leading the high-performing human resources organization,' Dulski says. 'Novolex is at an exciting stage of growth and the support and development of the Novolex family will be vital to the company's continued success.'

"The 10,000 people who make up our Novolex family are the heart of our company and I am pleased to have Lisa leading our human resources organization," said Novolex Chairman and CEO Stan Bikulege. "Lisa brings considerable expertise in talent acquisition, talent development and organizational design, and she is known for driving continuous improvement. Lisa will make an immediate impact on our continued focus on creating a culture that represents the communities in which we operate, provides equitable access to opportunities to learn and grow, and where all our people feel included."

Dulski brings more than 20 years of strategic human resources experience to Novolex. Prior to joining the packaging company, Dulski spent seven years at Apex Tool Group, most recently as Chief Human Resources Officer. Before that, she held a variety of expanding human resources roles at Newell Rubbermaid over the course of 14 years. She holds a Bachelor of Science and Business Administration degree from the Ohio State University.

"I look forward to joining Novolex and leading the high-performing human resources organization," Dulski said. "Novolex is at an exciting stage of growth and the support and development of the Novolex family will be vital to the company's continued success."

To ensure an orderly transition, Cowfer will begin serving in an advisory capacity and will leave the company later this fall.

"With more than 41 years of strategic human resources expertise, Dave has left his stamp on Novolex, building a world-class global human resources organization," Bikulege said. "His leadership will be greatly missed and we wish him the very best in his retirement."

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative food and delivery packaging and performance solutions products for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 57 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.novolex.com.

Media Contact

Novolex

Phil Rozenski

[email protected]

1-800-845-6051

SOURCE Novolex