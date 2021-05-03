Novolex Expands Family of Cutlerease Dispensers and Offers New Ways to Customize Them

HARTSVILLE, S.C., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waddington™ North America (WNA), a Novolex® brand, announced today that it is introducing new options for Cutlerease®, an innovative dispenser that offers customers one disposable utensil at a time.

Recognizing the need for an even more compact footprint, Cutlerease is now offered with single-, double- or triple-tower bases to hold forks, knives or spoons. This allows customers to choose dispensers holding one, two or three utensil types depending on their need. The tower base also can now be customized with logos, branding or advertising.

Available from Waddington North America, Cutlerease is now offered with single-, double- or triple-tower bases to hold forks, knives or spoons. This allows customers to choose dispensers holding one, two or three utensil types depending on their need. The tower base also can now be customized with logos, branding or advertising. A patented dispensing system, Cutlerease reduces the spread of germs, curtails waste, saves space and makes it simple for customers to get their utensils. Guests simply pull on the handle of the spoon, fork or knife that they want. After the utensil is removed, another pops out, ready for the next customer. That way, each guest only touches the utensil they are taking.

"Cutlerease brings the best of all possible worlds for foodservice operators: It delivers utensils in a clean and simple way, dispensing the exact amount needed," said Janis Kovarovic, Senior Product Manager of WNA. "And now with single and double towers, plus branding and advertising, Cutlerease is even more versatile."

Popular with restaurants, stadiums and hospitals, Cutlerease allows foodservice operators to mix and match utensils. For example, with the triple base, a stadium could offer a fork-knife-spoon tower combination. Now with the new single- and double-base options, an ice cream store could serve up just spoons with a single tower; or with a double base, a pizza restaurant could offer forks and knives.

Cutlerease's compact footprint saves significant counter space and reduces refill frequency by holding up to 360 pieces of cutlery. It features a red indicator tab to reveal when cutlery is low and time to reload. No batteries or electrical outlets are required, allowing operators to place Cutlerease wherever guests are best served. The system has no trays or levers, further reducing the transfer of germs.

By now offering custom adhesive stickers, customers can showcase their brand directly on the sides of the dispenser. Each side of the tower can be easily customized with logos, branding, advertising or promotions. WNA has an in-house creative team for design needs.

A short video highlighting Cutlerease's features can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUj33GXgzpw.

To learn more, visit www.wna.biz/cutlerease/.

