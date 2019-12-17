Novolex Honored as 'Safety Company of the Year'

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex™, a leader in packaging choice, sustainability and innovation, announced today that it has been named the inaugural "Safety Company of the Year" by the Plastics Industry Association (PIA).

The PIA also recognized Ivan Marquez, Regional EHS Manager for Novolex, with its first-ever "Rising Safety Professional" award. In addition, the PIA honored 15 Novolex facilities with awards for their exceptional, successful efforts to keep workers safe.

"Maintaining a safe work environment has always been our foremost priority at Novolex," said Stan Bikulege, Novolex CEO and Chairman. "Our 10,000 employees are committed to keeping each other safe every day on the job. Continuous improvement and commitment to safety are key to us all at Novolex. These awards are a testament to our strong culture of workplace safety."

Novolex was honored as Safety Company of the Year because of its outstanding safety record and its culture that revolves around a safe work environment. To earn this award, a company must establish a safety program that serves as an example of how the organization's culture is committed to continuous improvement of safety.

Marquez was recognized as a safety professional with five or fewer years of experience who demonstrates exemplary leadership.

"I am very proud to be honored with the Rising Safety Professional award," Marquez said. "Safety is paramount to all of us at Novolex as we work collectively to achieve a world-class safety culture."

Novolex is the first company to receive the new Safety Company of the Year award, and Marquez is the first person to receive the Rising Safety Professional award.

"The winners of our new awards have all demonstrated exemplary commitments to the welfare of their colleagues by driving proactive and preventive safety initiatives at the forefront of their business," said Marie Gargas, Senior Technical Director, Regulatory Affairs, for the Plastics Industry Association. "Continuous improvement is top of mind for safety professionals, and it's a pleasure to recognize the individuals, sites and companies that do a great job of being leaders in this space. Congratulations to the winners."

To learn more about the awards, visit plasticsindustry.org/resources/industry-programs/safety-statistics-awards-program.

About Novolex

Novolex™ develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provides customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 61 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

About the Plastics Industry Association

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), formerly SPI, is the only organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain, representing nearly 1 million workers in the $451 billion U.S. industry. Since 1937, PLASTICS has been working to make its members and the industry more globally competitive while advancing recycling and sustainability. To learn more about PLASTICS' education initiatives, industry-leading insights and events, networking opportunities and policy advocacy, and North America's largest plastics trade show, NPE: The Plastics Show, visit plasticsindustry.org.

